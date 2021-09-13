Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings a beautiful love song this monsoon - Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim' starring Parth Samthaan & Diksha Singh!

MUMBAI: Actors Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh are all set to steal your hearts with the romantic song of the season ‘Rim Jhim’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and sung by everyone’s favourite Jubin Nautiyal, the single promises to be your favourite love song this monsoon.

Composed by Ami Mishra and penned by Kunaal Vermaa, ‘Rim Jhim’ will take audiences through breathtaking landscapes that beautifully capture the essence of this romantic season as Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh discover love when they least expect it.

Says Parth Samthaan, “With Jubin Nautiyal’s vocals, great locations, the romantic rains and the beautiful Diksha Singh, Rim Jhim will truly transport you to a serene, happy place. I hope audiences like our chemistry and enjoy this amazing track.”

Adds Diksha Singh, “Jubin is my favourite singer so I was very happy to feature in a track sung by him. The story is simple but will touch your heart and I can’t wait for everyone to watch the song.”

Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “Rim Jhim is the ideal track to enjoy this monsoon. Romance and the rains have always gone hand in hand and this track reflects the essence completely. Jubin as always has done an incredible job on the vocals and Parth and Diksha’s chemistry is something to watch out for.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents Jubin Nautiyal's ‘Rim Jhim’. Featuring Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh, the romantic track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.