Sukhwinder: Writing, singing Ganesh Chaturthi song was 'pure delight'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sukhwinder Singh is excited about his new song 'Ganapati Raja' adding to the mood of festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about the song, Sukhwinder said, "Writing and singing a song for 'Bappa' was a pure delight for me. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have become sweeter for me with this song. The song is an offering to listeners as a celebration."

'Ganapati Raja' is the first produced song of the recently launched music label Panoroma Music - and it features Sukhwinder Singh, Meera Chopra, and Ambresh Shroff.

While the song is written and sung by Sukhwinder, Ambresh composed the song.

The music video has been choreographed by Piyush Panchal, directed by Kedar Gaekwad and created by Filmferry Productions.

(Source: IANS)