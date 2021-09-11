Rihanna drops lawsuit against father for misusing her name

MUMBAI: Rihanna has dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who previously was alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit.
Court documents viewed by Complex show that Rihanna, alongside her company Roraj Trade LLC and Combermere Entertainment Properties, filed a stipulation of dismissal of the entire lawsuit on September 7. The suit had named Fenty Entertainment LLC, a California-based company, as well as Ronald Fenty and Moses Joktan Perkins.
In January of 2019, Rihanna was reported to be suing her father as well as the aforementioned business partner Moses Joktan Perkins over allegations of deceiving people into believing she was involved with his company.
She also said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission.
The case was due to come to trial on September 22, but Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday.
Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed her legal case two years ago, saying: "Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," according to BBC.com.
The singer, who is the world's richest musician, has long had a strained relationship with her father, who has struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction in the past.
(Source: IANS)
