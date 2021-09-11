For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  11 Sep 2021 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Nicki Minaj tweets Keke, Tamar, Brandy to assist with her new song

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj has been getting back in the booth, recording new material and she's asking some A-list R&B singers to join her.

The superstar rapper shared a snippet of what sounds like new music on Twitter, but Minaj wasn't spitting her usual rapid-fire bars in the video that only showcased her vocals and didn't show her face. Instead, she was singing some ethereal "Yeahs" over and over again in a hypnotic pattern while humming at the end. "Been really enjoying recording again," she wrote on Twitter while sharing a fan's recording of her IG clip.

But she wants a specific trio of phenomenal ladies to really hone in on the sound, and she's calling on the Barbz to help with the outreach.

She wrote, "Barbz: ask Keke, Tamar & Brandy to redo this. That's what I sound like in my head," she tweeted, later clarifying that she meant Keke Wyatt instead of Keke Palmer (whom she added was "my boo"). "Would love to hear ppl who can rlly do it."

Nicki, 38, also called on the more current generation of female R&B singers to hop on the snippet with their harmonies. "Summer, Jhene & Kehlani can be good in the blend as well with their harmonies," she wrote on her Twitter page.

"What is happenING HEY," Kehlani wrote back with a crying emoji. In 2018, the 26-year-old singer previously guest appeared on Minaj's Queen Radio on Apple Music. Summer Walker heeded the call by writing back, "I'd love that," while Yung Bleu boldly shot his shot with a cringe-worthy audition and was quickly declined with Minaj's "Next caller" tease, according to Billboard.com

"Once I have the a capella vocals I'll put Smthn special together with it," Minaj promised her 22.5 million Twitter followers, later explaining her motive for calling on those six singers in response to Kehlani's original question. "Just challenging 6 gurls to redo that lil thing I sang. It's on my story. Then I'll take the a cappella & put together a lil Smthn no big zeal zo."

It's unclear what Nicki plans to release, but indicated she will do something similar with her fellow female rappers.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nicki Minaj Singer music
Related news
News | 11 Sep 2021

Rihanna drops lawsuit against father for misusing her name

MUMBAI: Rihanna has dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who previously was alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

G-Eazy in eerie promo video ahead of album release on Sep 24

MUMBAI: G-Eazy has returned with a new single titled 'The Announcement' along with a promotional video that reveals his upcoming album 'These Things Happen Too' will release on September 24.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

India's original Indipoppers Euphoria to release first album after 2012

MUMBAI: Rock band Euphoria has revealed the first look of their upcoming album 'Sale' on Thursday. 'Sale' will be Euphoria's eighth music album after 'Sharnaagat' in 2012.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

Sukhwinder: Writing, singing Ganesh Chaturthi song was 'pure delight'

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sukhwinder Singh is excited about his new song 'Ganapati Raja' adding to the mood of festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

AR Rahman, Gulzar come together for Subrata Roy biopic

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and legendary writer-poet and filmmaker Gulzar are coming together for an upcoming project, a biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

read more

RnM Biz

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Meyhaa & Kaira are all set to make a splash with Roshè feat Indian Ocean’s Amit Kilam!

MUMBAI: Music and symphony run deep in the Kilam bloodline as Amit Kilam’s daughters Meyhaa and Kaira are all set to resurrect the much loved...read more

2
Korn guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer tests Covid+, tour to continue

MUMBAI: Nu metal band Korn's co-founder and guitarist James 'Munky' Shaffer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not play at their upcoming...read more

3
India's original Indipoppers Euphoria to release first album after 2012

MUMBAI: Rock band Euphoria has revealed the first look of their upcoming album 'Sale' on Thursday. 'Sale' will be Euphoria's eighth music album after...read more

4
G-Eazy in eerie promo video ahead of album release on Sep 24

MUMBAI: G-Eazy has returned with a new single titled 'The Announcement' along with a promotional video that reveals his upcoming album 'These Things...read more

5
Bappa is the one who always keeps each and everyone together., says budding Superstar Ekam Bawa this Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: As the entire nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Many Bollywood Celebrities have bought Lord Ganesha at their Place but do we...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games