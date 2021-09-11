Meyhaa & Kaira are all set to make a splash with Roshè feat Indian Ocean’s Amit Kilam!

MUMBAI: Music and symphony run deep in the Kilam bloodline as Amit Kilam’s daughters Meyhaa and Kaira are all set to resurrect the much loved Kashmiri folk song ‘Roshè’. The Indian Ocean’s drummer and vocalist also lends his vocals to the track, originally written by celebrated Kashmiri poet, Habba Khatoon.

Sisters Meyhaa and Kaira bring audiences their soulful rendition of the folk song which is sacred to Kashmir and its heritage. Filled with anger, wrath, passion and pain, ‘Roshè’ is minimal but invoking, soft but thought-provoking.

Interestingly, this special track will mark the launch of the talented duo’s YouTube channel, where they hope to bring music aficionados songs that are close to their hearts.

Say singers Meyhaa and Kaira, “Music was a natural progression for us and it’s something we organically gravitated towards. We wanted to launch our channel with a song like Roshè because it set new benchmarks in poetic meters. The song is filled with despair and longing, emotions that are difficult to emote vocally and that truly challenged us. We hope listeners enjoy it.”

Adds drummer and vocalist Amit Kilam, “It was special working on this track with Meyhaa and Kaira, who are both passionate about the craft and musically gifted. Honestly, it’s a very proud moment for me as a father and ‘Roshè’ will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Meyhaa & Kaira’s ‘Roshè’ featuring Amit Kilam will be out on Meyhaa Kaira Music YouTube channel and all streaming platforms on the 16th September.