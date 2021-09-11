For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Sep 2021

Bappa is the one who always keeps each and everyone together., says budding Superstar Ekam Bawa this Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: As the entire nation is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Many Bollywood Celebrities have bought Lord Ganesha at their Place but do we know that for Punjabi Singer Ekam Bawa who hails from Punjab to witness the magic of Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time ever in Mumbai was really amazing.

Mumbai is known for Ganesh Chaturthi, the surrounding, atmosphere the soothing music and lightings tend to grab the attention of everyone and the person who belongs from punjab and to see all this is a very different emotion and experience for the budding superstar singer of Bollywood Ekam Bawa

Singer Ekam Bawa while sharing his feelings on Ganesh Chaturthi he says "As I hail from Punjab had always heard about Ganesh Chaturthi and the joy of celebrating it, Now I am in Mumbai, and witnessing all this is very overwhelming because Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival of Unity, Joy, Gathering, and Spreading Happiness and it goes without saying Bappa is the one who always keeps each and everyone together. I just hope that may Bappa keep on showering his blessings on me and on each and everyone always"

It's always a great feeling and an amazing experience for an outsider to witness the beauty of Mumbai and its astonishing festivals

On the work front - Ekam Bawa is all set to rule the Bollywood industry now with his new upcoming singles and his most well-known song 'Lalkare' has crossed over 12 million. He has also composed and sung songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', Lalkare, 4 Din,' Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta', Sardarni, 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar', 'Munda Miss Karda'. He has more projects on the bucket list to offer all his fans which will be announced soon.

