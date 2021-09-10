For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  10 Sep 2021 14:50

Daughters of Indian Ocean's Amit Kilam resurrect Kashmiri folk song 'Roshe'

MUMBAI: Meyhaa and Kaira - daughters of Amit Kilam, the drummer and lyricist of the iconic music band Indian Ocean - are all set to resurrect the much loved Kashmiri folk song 'Roshe'. Amit has also lent his voice to the song.

The song was originally written by celebrated Kashmiri poet Habba Khatoon.

Filled with anger, wrath, passion and pain, 'Roshe' is minimal but invoking, soft but thought-provoking.

Talking about their passion for music, Meyhaa and Kaira shared, "Music was a natural progression for us and it's something we organically gravitated towards. We wanted to launch our channel with a song like 'Roshe' because it set new benchmarks in poetic meters. The song is filled with despair and longing, emotions that are difficult to emote vocally and that truly challenged us. We hope listeners enjoy it."

Interestingly, this special track will mark the launch of the talented duo's YouTube channel, where they hope to bring music aficionados songs that are close to their hearts.

Adding to that, Amit said, "It was special working on this track with Meyhaa and Kaira, who are both passionate about the craft and musically gifted. Honestly, it's a very proud moment for me as a father and 'Roshe' will always hold a special place in my heart."

The song releases on September 16 on Meyhaa Kaira Music's YouTube channel and all streaming platforms.

(Source: IANS)

Amit Kilam Indian Ocean
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

explore RNM

