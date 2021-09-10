BLACKPINK's Lisa drops her fascinating single 'Lalisa'

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa makes her solo debut with her newest single album, Lalisa, dropping the music video for the title track on Friday.

In addition to its title track, Lalisa the album also includes the song “Money,” as well as instrumental versions of both songs. The high-concept visual for “Lalisa” pulls out all the stops, with Lisa on about thirty different sets, riding both a motorcycle and an ATV, as she, of course, flawlessly executes complicated choreography.

One of the video’s final scenes also sees Lisa paying tribute to her Thai heritage with stunning costumes. The song, which was produced by frequent Blackpink collaborator Teddy, marks the latest of the Blackpink members’s solo ventures, including Jennie’s 2018 single “Solo” and Rosé’s R. Now we wait for Jisoo.