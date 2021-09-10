Anveshi Jain's 'Jugnu' urges to spread light during dark times

MUMBAI: Actress-singer and social media influencer Anveshi Jain released her first solo “Jugnu” under 9X Media’s indie music label SpotlampE.
The song was composed by Viplove Rajdeo and penned by Farhan Memon.
‘Jugnu’ was created during the second wave of covid. The singer revealed that they were actually gonna release another song but because of the chaos in the world ‘Jugnu’ was more relevant. It is a dance number “we envision to give hope to the people”.
‘Jugnu’ has a very uplifting vibe. “I hope that my song resonates with the listeners and also inspires and motivates them to overcome all the obstacles in their lives”.
Watch here:
COVID was a “horrible phase” for Anveshi, her mother was hospitalised. “The song was an escape for me and I think that’s how I could bring more meaning to the song as I could relate to it”.
The actress is currently working on her web series on Amazon Prime and has a pipe line of songs to be released.
Stay Tuned!
