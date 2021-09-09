The young and dynamic composer singer duo, Sachet and Parampara Tandon, have really come a long way!

MUMBAI: From their journey that started with humble beginnings of Indian idol, to becoming a trending viral sensation on social media, their wedding made headlines and now their videos are watched by millions across the globe.

They are always surprising people with their live videos and adding entertainment and love to many lives across the tying times of the past 2 years. Their videos have brought warmth and compassion to so many people.

Now their love story continues as the two celebrate their very first festival of Teej together post marriage. Parampara was seen glowing away as she applied the traditional henna on her hands. Speaking on the same, she said that, “ Teej is indeed a special occasion for me. I was looking forward to it for so long and the day is finally here. It’s tough to fast without any water but it’s all worth it as it’s for my sweet husband”

Earlier this year, Parampara hosted the cutest birthday celebration for Sachet. The composer duo was shooting, recording and performing live shows back to back, leaving them with less alone time. She took the opportunity of Sachets bday as a reason to surprise him in an isolated location with their friends and family amidst nature!

These two are surely a testament of true love!