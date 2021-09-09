For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Sep 2021 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

MX TakaTak stars Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada Kakkar are all set to meet Karan Johar at the Bigg Boss OTT house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons. With Karan Johar as the host for the season, Bigg Boss has now joined the OTT bandwagon and the internet has undeniably gone gaga.

Creating a new storm for digital enthusiasts across the country, India’s leading short format video app, MX TakaTak as the social media partner of the show is giving its creator community a once in a lifetime opportunity. MX TakaTak sensations, Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada a.k.a Akshay Kakkar will get the chance to share the stage with Karan Johar this weekend and meet the contestants in the house.

MX TakaTak is home to 150+ Mn active month users and gives over 48Mn unique content creators from within the country a large platform to showcase their creativity and entertain the audience in the best possible way. This chosen duo will be seen interacting and throwing a TakaTak challenge for the popular Bigg Boss contestants - Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, among others. MX TakaTak has always encouraged and nurtured their creators to showcase their real and natural talents. This is the first time in the history of entertainment that social media influencers are invited on a reality show like Bigg Boss and this is an enormous success story for both the platforms which share the same vision of entertainment and a massive mass audience connect.

Speaking about how she is looking forward to meeting Karan Johar, Aashika Bhatia said, “As a child artist, I have long been a part of the television industry and Bigg Boss has been one of the reality shows I enjoy watching. Karan Johar is an iconic producer/director and watching his enthralling movies has been the fuel to my passion for acting. I started creating content on India’s leading short format video app- MX TakaTak about a year ago and there has been no stopping me since then. The exposure and love I received from my audience on the MX TakaTak has truly inspired me to create different types of content and I am looking forward to meeting the legendary Karan Johar.”

Shezaada, on entering the Bigg Boss House said, “As a content creator, my journey started without me being aware about the power of social media. I started with dance & expressing myself as that made me happy and it instantly connected with the audience. It encourages me when I see that the plus-size community is inspired and motivated by my videos. I have been a huge Bollywood and Karan Johar fan, his movies are an absolute delight. Meeting him is more than a dream come true for me. I am honoured to be part of the MX TakaTak family and I’m thankful to them for giving me the opportunity to share the stage with the legend himself.”

Aashika Bhatia is an internet sensation and popular TV star and Shezaada, also known as Akshay Kakkar of MTV Ace of space 2 fame will make an appearance in this Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT. Both these notable personalities have created a name for themselves in the digital world through their content on India’s leading short format video app- MX TakaTak. Aashika rules her MX TakaTak account with a massive fan following of 19.2M. On the other end, Shezaada a.k.a Akshay Kakkar is a plus size model/actor who is also popular for his graceful dance move videos on MX TakaTak with 9.8M followers and is an inspiration to many people.

Tags
MX Takatak Karan Johar Bigg Boss
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2021

Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests

MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2021

Hariharan to perform live, interact with fans digitally

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Hariharan is all set to perform in a live digital session this week.

read more
News | 24 Aug 2021

Joining MX TakaTak would only strengthen my connect with a wide range of fans and hopefully inspiring budding artists, too: Siddhu Moosewala

MUMBAI: MX TakaTak, India's leading short video platform onboards rapper and actor Sidhu Moosewala. Delighting his massive fan following with this move, Sidhu is all set to entertain and connect with newer audiences through engaging content.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2021

Rekha to lend her voice for 'Bigg Boss 15' promos

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Rekha will be lending her vocal prowess for a promo for the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 15".

read more
News | 13 Aug 2021

This 75th Independence Day, leading short video app - MX TakaTak collaborates with Arjun Kanungo to release a new patriotic track- 'Jaya Hey'

Mumbai: Patriotic songs fit into the definition of having an eternal and innate power to stir every civilian’s deepest emotions.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

top# 5 articles

1
Basic idea behind launching this label was to promote Independent music: Aashish Prabhugaokar on Bullman Records

MUMBAI: In the recent times we have seem a massive explosion of Independent Music booming up. Quite a number of platforms have emerged promoting...read more

2
Sona Mohapatra and Neeraj Shridhar collaborate for the latest single Dholna

MUMBAI: This wedding season, Sona Mohapatra and Neeraj Shridhar are all set to make you dance to the wedding song of the year, Dholna. It was...read more

3
Cardi B announces the birth of her second child

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B took to Instagram to announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. She posted a photo of herself and her...read more

4
Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests

MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests. It will be...read more

5
MX TakaTak stars Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada Kakkar are all set to meet Karan Johar at the Bigg Boss OTT house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons. With Karan Johar as the host for the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games