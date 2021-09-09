For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Sep 2021 11:47 |  By RnMTeam

Indie Pop Band Rawmats announces their new single “SAFAR AUR BAARISH”

MUMBAI: Chandigarh-based pop band Rawmats have released their latest single, “Safar AurBaarish.” Thrumming with groovy and electric guitar riffs, “Safar Aur Baarish” is a musical treat for lovers and travellers. The track is preceded by Rawmat’s viral debut album Since 2017. Following the band - comprising vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat — as they explore the charming sights of Shimla, the accompanying music video delves into the story of a man on a quest to find his love. Rawmats’ signature timeless sound accentuates this offering, leaving fans with yet another song that is bound to be a staple on many playlists.

Watch the music video for ‘Safar Aur Baarish’ here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFnKQPpWI4w

Set in Shimla, the music video for “Safar Aur Baarish” follows Rawmats as they play street gigs to tell people they’re looking for a lost love. Crowds gather around the trio, chiming into the chill energy of the sets. As a reporter broadcasts their performance, word gets out of these pop musicians trying to find their way back to someone. The band deliver sonically, unearthing evocative melodies and crystalline vocals; their audience is transfixed and so are thousands of people around India who watch them on the news. They go on to become a musical spectacle in the hills as the question lingers…. Do they finally find the girl?

Say Rawmats,

“This song is our most favourite track. We consider it as our best work till now. We tried to maintain its simplicity so that everyone could relate to it. It was a new thing for us because we always known for our pop songs and this song is unexpected for our audience. But some where we always wanted to make this kind of song. We're sure that this song will give a unique identity to our band and will get a lot of love from audience. It have a combination of sad & happy mood which swings with every chord which will stick you to this melody.”

Says Qyuki COO, Juhi Mehta,

'Working with fresh talents like Rawmats is always a joy. The band resonates with boundless energy and talent. At Qyuki, we always highlight talents such as these as they perfectly know how to capture the heart of the audience.'

Counting The Beatles as a major influence on their sound, Rawmatscreated “Safar Aur Baarish” as an antidote to current music. Incorporating natural elements, the track is a perfect listen for any weather or scene. Raw and versatile, the band charts a new chapter with “Safar Aur Baarish,” as they explore a different sonic frontierafter dropping two singles in 2021, “Sweater” and “Kyu KehtiHo.” Up next from the band are a slew of tracks that will define and narrate the different phases of life. Teasing many collaborations, Rawmats promise something different with every release.

Tags
indie pop Rawmats Qyuki
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2021

Pop trio ‘Rawmats’ announces their new single ‘Kyu Kehti Ho’

MUMBAI: In recent times, the Indian audience has started accepting the influence of the most happening genre of the music sector – Indie Pop Music, massively.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2020

Qyuki creator Nikhil and Rishabh release 'Aadat Buri Hai,' an unconventional breakup track

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikhil Shetty and pianist/producer Rishabh Ravi have released the music video for their debut single, “Aadat Buri Hai.” The track marks the genesis of the musical duo who go by the name Nikhil and Rishabh.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2020

Qyuki creator 'Rawmats' creates pop magic on 'Ankhiyaan'

MUMBAI: Qyuki talent and pop trio Rawmats have released the music video for their romantic single “Ankhiyaan.” Featuring neon-themed spaces and an eleventh-hour home gig, the Ludhiana-based band — comprising vocalist Krishna Singh, drummer Robin Raturi and guitarist Amit Rawat —bring nostalgia-ti

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Merchant Records releases their latest dance track “Beech Raaste,” featuring pop sensations Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi

MUMBAI: After wowing audiences with their last track, “Maangi Duaein,” celebrated composer duo Salim-Sulaiman are out with their newest single, “Beech Raaste.” The groovy dance number has been sung by pop sensations Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi.

read more
News | 17 Jul 2020

Qyuki creator Danish Alfaaz makes a music video for Sana Eslam Khan's birthday called 'Bengali Beauty'

MUMBAI: Qyuki’s creator Danish Alfaaz has released the music video on his Youtube, “Bengali Beauty.” The pop song and the music video were both created and produced during the lockdown to mark the birthday of YouTuber Sana Eslam Khan, the titular “Bengali Beauty” in the feature.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
MX TakaTak stars Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada Kakkar are all set to meet Karan Johar at the Bigg Boss OTT house!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons. With Karan Johar as the host for the...read more

2
Basic idea behind launching this label was to promote Independent music: Aashish Prabhugaokar on Bullman Records

MUMBAI: In the recent times we have seem a massive explosion of Independent Music booming up. Quite a number of platforms have emerged promoting...read more

3
Sona Mohapatra and Neeraj Shridhar collaborate for the latest single Dholna

MUMBAI: This wedding season, Sona Mohapatra and Neeraj Shridhar are all set to make you dance to the wedding song of the year, Dholna. It was...read more

4
Cardi B announces the birth of her second child

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B took to Instagram to announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. She posted a photo of herself and her...read more

5
Neha, Tony Kakkar set to enter 'Bigg Boss OTT' house as special guests

MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests. It will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games