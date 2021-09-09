Iggy wants to live in 'complete darkness 24/7'

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has said that she wants to live in total darkness.
She's been renovating her mansion in California, and she's taken to Twitter to share her home-improvement plans, said that she'd love to fill her bedroom with plants and live in "complete darkness", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Azalea wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I want a bedroom full of plants but I also want complete darkness 24/7 (smiling and frowning emojis (sic)"
The 'Work' hitmaker, who was born in Australia but relocated to the US during her teenage, previously shared that she's excited to have some of her son's artwork dotted throughout their house.
Iggy, who has a 16-month-old son called Onyx with her former-boyfriend Playboi Carti, said: "I can't wait until my son can draw me pictures so I can frame them and put them all over my crib (sic)"
The rapper also revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.
She wrote: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me.”
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: Drake is teaming up with ESPN and will provide the soundtrack for its marquee Monday Night Football games. ESPN made the announcement on...read more
MUMBAI: This 'Sunday Ka Vaar' episode will see siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar enter the house of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as special guests. It will be...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud and RD Beats Originals, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their content, drops Aaman Trikha...read more
MUMBAI: This wedding season, Sona Mohapatra and Neeraj Shridhar are all set to make you dance to the wedding song of the year, Dholna. It was...read more
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons. With Karan Johar as the host for the...read more