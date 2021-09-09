Gorillaz, AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP out on Wednesday

MUMBAI: Gorillaz and AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP was released on Wednesday. Gorillaz announced the release on the official Instagram page along with a poster. "To celebrate the release of Jimmy Jimmy join @ajtracey live on Gorillaz Instagram for a Q&A today at 5pm BST."
Gorillaz were this week's musical guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. The group, led by Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett, bought out AJ Tracey to perform their new track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The clip showcases various stickers and graphic images of the band, with Tracey being the only actual musician featured on camera in the clip.
The three-track EP was released in celebration of Notting Hill Carnival, a staple of West London culture. The EP features AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman and Alica Harley.
Gorillaz are an English virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. The band primarily consists of four animated members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. Their fictional universe is presented in music videos, interviews, and short cartoons. In reality, Albarn is the only permanent musical contributor, and Gorillaz's music often features collaborations with a wide range of featured artists.
(Source: IANS)
