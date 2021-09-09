For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Sep 2021 15:08 |  By RnMTeam

Gorillaz, AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP out on Wednesday

MUMBAI: Gorillaz and AJ Tracey's 'Meanwhile' EP was released on Wednesday. Gorillaz announced the release on the official Instagram page along with a poster. "To celebrate the release of Jimmy Jimmy join @ajtracey live on Gorillaz Instagram for a Q&A today at 5pm BST."

Gorillaz were this week's musical guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. The group, led by Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett, bought out AJ Tracey to perform their new track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The clip showcases various stickers and graphic images of the band, with Tracey being the only actual musician featured on camera in the clip.

The three-track EP was released in celebration of Notting Hill Carnival, a staple of West London culture. The EP features AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman and Alica Harley.

Gorillaz are an English virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. The band primarily consists of four animated members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. Their fictional universe is presented in music videos, interviews, and short cartoons. In reality, Albarn is the only permanent musical contributor, and Gorillaz's music often features collaborations with a wide range of featured artists.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Gorillaz AJ Tracey Meanwhile EP
Related news
News | 25 Aug 2021

Oliver Francis announces EP 'Oli FM', shares single and video "PMW"

MUMBAI: Oliver Francis perfectly combines melodic hip-hop, trap, and pop with brand new single “PMW”.

read more
News | 12 Aug 2021

Anyasa's debut EP Gaya is out now on globally-loved label Anjunadeep

MUMBAI:  One of India’s most popular electronic music artists, Anish Sood releases his debut EP Gaya as Anyasa on globally-renowned label Anjunadeep on August 12, marking his transition to a new artist name and signature sound.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2021

ECMA Award-Winning Laura Roy drops her beautiful new EP 'Tides'

MUMBAI: "Bolstered by a warm and reflective texture layer over groovy soft drums, Roy delivers a quintessential alternative R&B that takes the listener back and fills them up with heart-melting memories.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2021

Luis Del Carmen debuts on IAMT Red with 'We Collide' EP

MUMBAI: Standing as one of the most exciting and versatile producers on the circuit currently, Angelo del Carmen has received worldwide acclaim for his tenacious production output under his Trance-influenced Parnassvs moniker.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2021

Laidback Luke returns to Dark Chanell alias for impeccable sophomore 'New York Five-O' EP

MUMBAI: Esteemed producer Laidback Luke has returned to his techno roots for another top-class offering under his new alias. The second EP from his Dark Chanell project, ‘New York Five-O’ is available to stream worldwide now.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Eddie Vedder unveils first single 'Long Way' from 'Earthling' solo album

MUMBAI: Rock band Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder has unveiled a new song 'Long Way', the first single from his forthcoming solo album '...read more

2
Billie Eilish: Failure, like success, only in your head

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but admits she struggles with the intense scrutiny of social media. She...read more

3
Amrita Nayak's 'Aye Mere Dil' is a Powerful Music Video on Acceptance and Love

MUMBAI: Powerhouse YouTuber and playback singer Amrita Nayak has released her first original single, “Aye Mere Dil.” Featuring Nayak’s saccharine...read more

4
Akshay Raheja and Kunal Rawal's 'Vision Quest' film is a perfect blend

MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Akshay Raheja created and produced music for a fashion film to showcase Designer Kunal Rawal’s latest collection ‘...read more

5
Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship

MUMBAI: Britney Spears' father James Spears filed on Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games