Eddie Vedder unveils first single 'Long Way' from 'Earthling' solo album

MUMBAI: Rock band Pearl Jam's lead vocalist Eddie Vedder has unveiled a new song 'Long Way', the first single from his forthcoming solo album 'Earthling'.
Eddie announced the new single on his Instagram on Wednesday. He wrote, "'Long Way' is the new single from my upcoming solo album Earthling."
No release date has been announced for the album, which will come out on Vedder's own Seattle Surf imprint through Republic.
A lyric video is now online for the track, which sees Eddie collaborating for the first time with reigning Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt (Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone), according to Variety.com.
He added, 'Long Way' is also available to pre-order through Pearl Jam's Ten Club fan organization as a 7-inch vinyl single backed by another new song, 'The Haves'.
With musical shades of 'Wildflowers'-era Tom Petty, the strident, guitar-driven 'Long Way' finds Eddie narrating a tale of a man haunted by a lost love who "left but never went away" as he attempts "not to awaken the voice of regret in his ear."
Accentuating the Petty vibes, former Heartbreakers member Benmont Tench contributes Hammond B3 organ. The track is rounded out by accompaniment from Watt on guitar and bass, former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer on guitar and piano, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drums.
Eddie and his band Pearl Jam will return to the stage for the first time in three years on September 18 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, N.J.
Eddie Vedder is an American singer, musician, and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist, one of four guitarists, and the primary lyricist of American rock band Pearl Jam. He also appeared as a guest vocalist in 'Temple of the Dog', the one-off tribute band dedicated to the late singer Andrew Wood.
He is known for his powerful baritone vocals and was ranked at number 7 on a list of Best Lead Singers of All Time, based on a readers' poll compiled by Rolling Stone.
(Source: IANS)
