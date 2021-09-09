Billie Eilish: Failure, like success, only in your head

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but admits she struggles with the intense scrutiny of social media.
She said: "I've felt like a failure a lot in my life. And it's really easy to feel like a failure when so many people are looking at you and telling you you are one. It can be hard not to believe them.
"I grew up with the internet. I use social media for the same reasons everyone else does, and you come across these videos saying you're ugly and you suck and you're terrible and that makes me feel like a failure."
She added: "There are other things too, more concrete things, like when I disappoint myself, when I don't feel how I said I was going to feel, or do the things I said to myself I was going to do... but failure is an interesting thing because, like success, it's really only in your head."
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker actually feels that success and failure is all about "perspective", reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Speaking to i-D magazine, Eilish said: "You can literally physically fail at something but it can still be a success, and vice versa. Success and failure are all only about your perspective."
Eilish also thinks that expectations of her as a musician and as a role model ought to remain "realistic".
She said: "It should be realistic. The problem is when people have unattainable role models, or dream of an unattainable life, or an unattainable face and an unattainable body, and that's not healthy, for kids especially. We're all real people.
Eilish said that when people see celebrities on the internet, or social media, they don't see them as 'human beings'.
She added: "And I catch myself doing this too -- they see them as characters. When really we're all just random people in our cars trying to keep it together."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: Powerhouse YouTuber and playback singer Amrita Nayak has released her first original single, “Aye Mere Dil.” Featuring Nayak’s saccharine...read more
MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Akshay Raheja created and produced music for a fashion film to showcase Designer Kunal Rawal’s latest collection ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears' father James Spears filed on Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea has said that she wants to live in total darkness. She's been renovating her mansion in California, and she's taken to...read more
MUMBAI: Drake is teaming up with ESPN and will provide the soundtrack for its marquee Monday Night Football games. ESPN made the announcement on...read more