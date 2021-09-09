Billie Eilish: Failure, like success, only in your head

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but admits she struggles with the intense scrutiny of social media.

She said: "I've felt like a failure a lot in my life. And it's really easy to feel like a failure when so many people are looking at you and telling you you are one. It can be hard not to believe them.

"I grew up with the internet. I use social media for the same reasons everyone else does, and you come across these videos saying you're ugly and you suck and you're terrible and that makes me feel like a failure."

She added: "There are other things too, more concrete things, like when I disappoint myself, when I don't feel how I said I was going to feel, or do the things I said to myself I was going to do... but failure is an interesting thing because, like success, it's really only in your head."

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker actually feels that success and failure is all about "perspective", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to i-D magazine, Eilish said: "You can literally physically fail at something but it can still be a success, and vice versa. Success and failure are all only about your perspective."

Eilish also thinks that expectations of her as a musician and as a role model ought to remain "realistic".

She said: "It should be realistic. The problem is when people have unattainable role models, or dream of an unattainable life, or an unattainable face and an unattainable body, and that's not healthy, for kids especially. We're all real people.

Eilish said that when people see celebrities on the internet, or social media, they don't see them as 'human beings'.

She added: "And I catch myself doing this too -- they see them as characters. When really we're all just random people in our cars trying to keep it together."

(Source: IANS)