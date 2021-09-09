For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Sep 2021 11:34 |  By Namrata Kale

Basic idea behind launching this label was to promote Independent music: Aashish Prabhugaokar on Bullman Records

MUMBAI: In the recent times we have seem a massive explosion of Independent Music booming up. Quite a number of platforms have emerged promoting indie music. Bullman Records is one such label whose giving a louder voice to new independent musicians and had launched itself with a party banger “De Daroo” and a romantic single “Jazbaat Dil Ke Aise. To know more about the label we had a chat with Ashish Prabhugaokar, Partner at Bullman Records.

“Basic idea behind launching this label was to promote Independent music. Overall, the growth of hip-hop and indie music in India in the last decade has been a very positive one and I’m very excited to see where it is headed. We feel music should be delivered through the right sources, there should be melody and originality should reflect,” said Ashish Prabhugaokar, Partner at Bullman Records.

Moreover he does not believe in competition and focuses on uplifting Bullman Records to performing its best. “All I can say that one will get to witness the best concoction of ‘sur and taal’ here at Bullman Records. Future releases are held back due to pandemic and we really looking forward to give everyone an experience of music through our label. But we have 25-30 songs lined up which are all set to release timely. Also we are focusing on releasing two songs monthly,” informed Aashish.

The partners at the label are Ashish Prabhugaonkar, Nihir Shah and Raaj Aashoo. Though coming from varied backgrounds; these three have a common vision and that is to promote independent artists and help good music reach the masses.

Bullman Records recently released a single 'Baarish' featuring actors Muskaan Verma and Anuj Saini. The song is sung by Altamash Faridi, composed by music composer and partner at Bullman Records Raaj Aashoo and the lyrics are written by Murli Agarwal. The song is achieving massive success with its views crossing more than a million views.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic to know more about Bullman Records.

