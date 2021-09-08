Toronto Trio Gen 64 drops a fun hip hop song - 'Dum Dum'

MUMBAI: Dum Dum is a summer song for a post-pandemic Toronto. GEN64's second single on Surrey-based label Snakes x Ladders is a VIBE. "We made this right at the start of the summer when we knew things were going to start opening up again in Toronto and around the world. That excitement and energy was already looming so it spilled into this song. The song’s about summer love, kicking back and having fun." says the band. We know now that we're a long way from back to 'normal' - but this afrobeat-inspired jam speaks to having simple, normal moments even in these unprecedented times. The group continues "Mani made the Afro-style beat at home and when we listened to it in the studio we already knew it was going to be a summer bop... when we came up with the Dum Dum hook we freaked out. Lush added his verse the next day and it was a wrap."GEN64 is an alternative hip-hop group based in Toronto, Canada, with vocals from Lush Lightyear and Mani, and production by DEYS. By producing, writing, mixing, and mastering their own music, the trio is able to experiment across genres while always maintaining a signature sound. With “64” being an ode to Nintendo 64, the brand incorporates nostalgic elements and retro aesthetics to serve as a foundation for their unique approach to music.
The three met in high school and began collaborating under the moniker “Childhood”, generating local buzz around their fresh and genuine content. A decade later, the group has evolved both creatively and sonically. They now move towards establishing themselves as innovators in the music industry, especially among South Asian artists across the globe.
GEN64 blends sounds from hip-hop, R&B, alternative, electronic, afrobeat and more. Some of their inspirations include Childish Gambino, Young Thug, 070 Shake, Majid Jordan, BROCKHAMPTON, and Tyler, The Creator.
