Mika's new song '2-Seater' featuring Pallavi Sood is out

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday released his next music video titled '2-Seater', which stars Pallavi Sood along with Mika, and was shot in California and other parts of the US.
Mika said: "I am really excited about this song. We shot it in some amazing locations in the US, especially in California. The shots are beautiful. It's a youth song and my co-actor in the song, Pallavi Sood, has done a tremendous job. The audience was waiting for this and I am happy to give them entertainment during such a time.
"Let's all take care of one another and get vaccinated. That's the only way we can defeat the (Covid) virus. We can't be losing this war against the pandemic. Love and light to all my fans and well-wishers."
'2 Seater' has been penned by Praabh Neear and Kabeer Kang. The music video has been directed by Orabh Neear and the rap is by Wolfy.
(Source: IANS)
