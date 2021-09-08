For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2021 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Mika's new song '2-Seater' featuring Pallavi Sood is out

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday released his next music video titled '2-Seater', which stars Pallavi Sood along with Mika, and was shot in California and other parts of the US.

Mika said: "I am really excited about this song. We shot it in some amazing locations in the US, especially in California. The shots are beautiful. It's a youth song and my co-actor in the song, Pallavi Sood, has done a tremendous job. The audience was waiting for this and I am happy to give them entertainment during such a time.

"Let's all take care of one another and get vaccinated. That's the only way we can defeat the (Covid) virus. We can't be losing this war against the pandemic. Love and light to all my fans and well-wishers."

'2 Seater' has been penned by Praabh Neear and Kabeer Kang. The music video has been directed by Orabh Neear and the rap is by Wolfy.

(Source: IANS)

Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

