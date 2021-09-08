For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Sep 2021 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Jenner confirms expecting second child with Travis Scott

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott.

Kylie announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and Scott are expecting their second child together, reports people.com.

In a video announcing the news, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her belly. Next, the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment.

Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie (with the help of Stormi) tell her mother Kris Jenner that she is once again expecting.

As soon as Stormi hands Kris an envelope with some ultrasound photos, Kris said: "Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Later in the video, Kylie celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and finally hears her baby's heartbeat at another ultrasound.

The video concludes with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom's growing baby bump.

Kylie kept the caption of her post simple, opting for just a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji. She also tagged Scott.

Her sisters shared their excitement for the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the comments. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," wrote Kourtney Kardashian.

"Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian added.

While Kendall Jenner said: "I can't handle it"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Travis Scott
Related news
News | 08 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally confirms on having second child

MUMBAI: Weeks after social media sleuths suspected that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second baby together, Jenner confirmed on Instagram that she is indeed pregnant.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2021

Kanye West hints on cheating on Kim Kardashian in “Hurricane”

MUMBAI: Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Kanye West's new ‘Donda’ Album lyrics is about ex Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: While Kanye West and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian may no longer be a couple, it appears their breakup did inspire parts of new album.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye'

MUMBAI: Kanye West has filed papers to change his name to 'Ye'. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on Tuesday, according to docements obtained by HollywoodLife.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Technical glitches force cancellation of Lorde's show at MTV Awards

MUMBAI: New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde's scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 has been cancelled. "Due to a...read more

2
Black Oak Arkansas guitarist Rickie Lee Reynolds dies at 72

MUMBAI: Rickie Lee Reynolds, the guitarist for rock band Black Oak Arkansas, has died at 72. Reynolds' daughter, Amber Lee, confirmed the news of his...read more

3
Paris Hilton: There are so many misconceptions about me

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton feels that there are many misconceptions about her. Paris was seen talking about her life in "The...read more

4
SpotlampE presents ‘Jugnu’ by Anveshi Jain a melodious track filled with Hope and Inspiration

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s indie music label SpotlampE has launched a melodious Hindi song titled ‘Jugnu’ sung by super talented actress, singer, social...read more

5
Katie Price wants baby through surrogacy

MUMBAI: Former glamour model and singer Katie Price, who is already a mother of five children, wants to have a baby via surrogacy and is determined...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games