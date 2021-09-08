For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2021 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally confirms on having second child

MUMBAI: Weeks after social media sleuths suspected that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second baby together, Jenner confirmed on Instagram that she is indeed pregnant.

In a very adorable video that features the couple’s oldest child, Stormi, the pair gets an ultrasound together, and Jenner reveals the news to an exuberant Kris. Other highlights of the announcement video include Stormi kissing Jenner’s baby bump and Scott looking absolutely thrilled throughout.

Jenner and Scott got back together this past May after their breakup in October 2019. Speculation about baby no. 2 ran rampant in August, after sources told TMZ and Us Weekly that Jenner “has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant” and that she’s now in the early stages of pregnancy.

Looks like the rumors were true, and hopefully, we’ll get a “To Our Daughter” part two in a few months.

