For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Sep 2021 12:29 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears' father files petition to end conservatorship

MUMBAI: Britney Spears' father James Spears filed on Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.

James Spears filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.

"As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter," the document says. "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," according to Billboard.com.

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move.

There was no immediate reply to an email seeking comment from Britney Spears' attorney.

James Spears had been the target of much of the anger surrounding the conservatorship from both his daughter and the public.

A petition from Britney Spears' attorney to remove him was to be heard at the next hearing in the case on September 29.

James Spears said in a filing on August 12 that he was planning to step down as the conservator of her finances, but offered no timetable. He gave up his control over her life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role overseeing her money.

He has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter's best interest.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears' began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere, and she lost custody of her children.

Tuesday's filing cites how Britney Spears' "impassioned plea" to end the legal arrangement in a June 23 speech in court gave a jolt to those who wanted to see her freed from it, quoting from the transcript of that afternoon.

"I just want my life back," Britney Spears said. "And it's been 13 years and it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested," according to Billboard.com

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Britney Spears James Spears Billboard Awards music
Related news
News | 08 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally confirms on having second child

MUMBAI: Weeks after social media sleuths suspected that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second baby together, Jenner confirmed on Instagram that she is indeed pregnant.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2021

Mika's new song '2-Seater' featuring Pallavi Sood is out

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday released his next music video titled '2-Seater', which stars Pallavi Sood along with Mika, and was shot in California and other parts of the US.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2021

Check out Ekam Bawa's top 5 songs that will make you groove on the dance floor.

MUMBAI: The budding superstar of the nation Ekam Bawa who hails from Punjab has set a mark for himself in the Punjabi industry with his groovy party anthem songs which will force you to shake your legs on the dance floor.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new photo trends #3

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj shared an adorable picture with her son and her friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The photos were taken at some point last week and is trending in #3 world wide. Rihanna's seven-year-old niece Majesty was also there and Nicki shared a cute video that included her!

read more
News | 07 Sep 2021

Cardi B announces the birth of her second child

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B took to Instagram to announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. She posted a photo of herself and her husband with their newborn son wrapped in a blanket. She captioned the post, "9/4/21."

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Akull and Aastha Gill collaborate for their latest romantic song 'Soulmate'

MUMBAI: After back-to-back successful releases, VYRL Originals brings you a romantic song Soulmate by Akull and Aastha Gill. The music video features...read more

2
Katie Price wants baby through surrogacy

MUMBAI: Former glamour model and singer Katie Price, who is already a mother of five children, wants to have a baby via surrogacy and is determined...read more

3
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally confirms on having second child

MUMBAI: Weeks after social media sleuths suspected that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second baby together, Jenner confirmed on...read more

4
Kylie Jenner confirms expecting second child with Travis Scott

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. Kylie announced...read more

5
Technical glitches force cancellation of Lorde's show at MTV Awards

MUMBAI: New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde's scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 has been cancelled. "Due to a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games