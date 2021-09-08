For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Sep 2021 12:38

Akull and Aastha Gill collaborate for their latest romantic song 'Soulmate'

MUMBAI: After back-to-back successful releases, VYRL Originals brings you a romantic song Soulmate by Akull and Aastha Gill. The music video features Akull along with the charming Shivaleeka Oberoi, who was admired for her latest Bollywoodmovie Khuda Haafiz.

Soulmate is an emotional love song that is an ode to the indefinable euphoric state of a couple who are immensely in love with each other. The melody is beautifully composed by Akull and co-written by Akull, Mellow D Dhruv Yogi. This is also the very first time both the hit makers Akull & Aastha Gill have collaborated on a song together, and their millennial following are in for a treat.

Directed by Amaninder Singh, the music video narrates a cute romanticstory that elegantly highlights a girl's own way of expressing love. The story unfolds the magical concept of soulmates that one encounters by sheer serendipity. The song floats on an enormous sea of tender feelings of a couple who have found love in each other. Shivaleeka and Akull create magic on screen as they portray a sweet love story and are seen cherishing moments they spend together & completely lost in each other.

Commenting about the latest release Akull said, “The making of a track is an enjoyable process, especially when you are playing multiple roles in it. I love writing, composing, and singing my songs. I like to work on different fronts to bring out my creative side in the most beautiful way. This is my first duet with Aastha and it has come out so beautifully. It was a pure joy sharing the screen with Shivaleeka. We had so much fun shooting for this song. VYRL Originals has always given me the freedom to work on my music the way I want to, and I wish this song would reserve a place in audiences hearts just like a soulmate does."

Talking on the release of Soulmate, Aastha Gill said, “A soulmate should be honest, understanding and fun and that’s what Akull has captured with ‘Soulmate’. I feel the USP of this song is the composition. It's very beautiful and that's what I love about it. It’s been a wonderful experience collaborating with Akull as he’s an amazing singer and a music producer. The music video is a delight, Shivaleeka & Akull have shown a great on-screen chemistry. The song is out now for all on VYRL Originals and I hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I had did while creating it.”

Excited about the release of Soulmate, Shivaleeka Oberoi said, "Soulmate is a beautiful song made with lots of love and passion, and I am very excited about the release of this song. Akull and Aastha have sung with so much grace that will surely add up the spark in every love story. Soulmate highlights a moment that reshapes a longstanding stigma of boys proposing first. Akull was fun to work with, and I am sure our audience will love and appreciate our cute on-screen chemistry.”

