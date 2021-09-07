Technical glitches force cancellation of Lorde's show at MTV Awards

MUMBAI: New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde's scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12 has been cancelled. "Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform," the VMAs tweeted.
"We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!" the tweet said.
Lorde's 'Solar Power' arrived last month. Her video for the title track is nominated for Best Cinematography at the VMAs.
This is the second time that Lorde elected not to sing at the VMAs. In 2017, battling a nasty flu, Lorde instead danced her way through her song 'Homemade Dynamite'. In a since-deleted tweet recalled by Deadline, Lorde said of the performance, "you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse."
Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor takes inspiration from aristocracy for her stage name 'Lorde', she is known for employing unconventional musical styles and introspective songwriting. Lorde's music is primarily electropop and contains elements of subgenres such as dream pop and indie-electro.
Her debut studio album 'Pure Heroine' was released in 2013. The following year, Lorde curated the soundtrack for the film 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Part 1 and recorded several tracks, including the single 'Yellow Flicker Beat'. Her second studio album 'Melodrama' received widespread critical acclaim and debuted atop the US Billboard 200. Lorde's accolades include two Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, and a Golden Globe nomination.
(Source: IANS)
