SpotlampE presents ‘Jugnu’ by Anveshi Jain a melodious track filled with Hope and Inspiration

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s indie music label SpotlampE has launched a melodious Hindi song titled ‘Jugnu’ sung by super talented actress, singer, social media influencer - Anveshi Jain. The melodic song will definitely elevate the listeners’ mood and spread positivity. Jugnu will be available on SpotlampE from 6th September. The song will also be aired extensively on 9XM, 9X Jalwaand on 9X Tashan.

‘Jugnu’ lyrically is an invitation to heal yourself and thereby the world. The soulful music composed by Viplove Rajdeo perfectly complements the inspiring lyrics of Jugnu, which are penned by Farhan Memon. The visual expression of the song has been conceptualized as a solo piece featuring the singer and actor Anveshi Jain in various real, yet abstract environments singing to camera, urging us on. The music video is directed by Anshuman Mahaley and the look of the music video is minimal and monochromatic in terms of art and cinematography. The intent overall is a feel good vibe that inspires.

An electrical engineer from Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh, Anveshi Jain is all set to mark her way into her audience's hearts with ‘Jugnu’. Her alluring acting skills, dashing looks, charismatic personality and stylish outfits also makes her one of the most Googledactresses! Anveshi Jain is known for her work in Indian web series and 2 regional language films. Apart from being an actress; she is also a model, anchor, motivational speaker, dating coach and a singer!

Commenting on the release of ‘Jugnu’ an excited Anveshi Jain said, “I am extremely delighted to collaborate with SpotlampE and present my song ‘Jugnu’. The song is an expression of hope in the current tiring times. It is about embracing a new life, spreading cheer and happiness and pursuing our dreams. The Song’s urges the listeners to spread light in these dark times just like the Jugnus (fireflies). I hope that my song resonates with the listeners and also inspires and motivates them to overcome all the obstacles in their lives.”

Commenting on the song launch, Kanan Dave, Business Head SpotlampE, said, “We are pleased to partner with the multi talented Anveshi Jain and present her song ‘Jugnu’. It is bound to create a plethora of emotions in one’s heart and encourage the listeners to spread positivity.”

Jugnu will be widely promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. The single will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel. Jugnu will also be aired extensively on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

Check out this soulful single ‘Jugnu’ by Anveshi Jain, on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51Yj__b-k0