News |  07 Sep 2021 12:45 |  By RnMTeam

Diana Ross unveils 'If The World Just Danced' from first album since 2006

MUMBAI: Pop music icon Diana Ross unveiled the second single 'If The World Just Danced' from her new album 'Thank You', her first since 2006.

'If The World Just Danced' is co-written with Aliandro Prawl, Andre Pinckney, Scott M. Carter, Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Vanessa Wood, and Jaquetta Singleton.

Diana had announced her album 'Thank You', her first since 2006's 'I Love You', with the release of its title track back in June.

"There's no wrong way to dance, just do it," Ross said in a statement. "Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there is only love in life. When you dance the world dances," she said, according to Stereogum.com.

The songs in the album 'Thank You' are 'Thank You', 'If the World Just Danced', 'All Is Well', 'In Your Heart', 'Just In Case', 'The Answers Always Love', 'Let's Do It', 'I Still Believe', 'Count On Me', 'Tomorrow', 'Beautiful Love', 'Time To Call' and 'Come Together'.

Diana rose to fame as the lead singer of the vocal group the 'Supremes', who became Motown's most successful act during the 1960s and one of the world's best-selling girl groups of all time. They remain the best-charting female group in US history, with a total of 12 number-one hit singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including, 'Where Did Our Love Go', 'Baby Love', 'Come See About Me', and 'Love Child'.

In the 1970s, Ross followed a solo career and became one of the decade's most infamous disco queens. She also appeared in the hit movie, 'The Wiz', as lead character Dorothy. Ross has since also boasted big hits in the '80s and '90s.

(Source: IANS)

Diana Ross Thank You Ed Sheeran Amy Wadge
