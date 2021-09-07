Cardi B announces the birth of her second child

MUMBAI: Singer Cardi B took to Instagram to announced the birth of her second child with her husband Offset. She posted a photo of herself and her husband with their newborn son wrapped in a blanket. She captioned the post, "9/4/21."

Cardi B surprised fans at the 2021 BET Awards in June, by debuting her baby bump during a LIVE performance on stage with husband Offset and his group Migos.