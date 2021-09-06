For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Sep 2021 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Made in Jaffna, Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album, is finally out

MUMBAI: Tamil-Canadian hip-hop artist Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album Made in Jaffna released worldwide on September 3.

The 14-track album is deeply centred around the themes of identity, perseverance and reconciliation, while putting SVDP’s lyricism and craftsmanship on full display.

To be released on the artist-centric platform and label maajja – SVDP is one of maajja’s core artists – Made in Jaffna is the rapper and visual artist’s most compelling project to date.

Known to many for his razor-sharp songwriting, skilled rapping skills and strong visual aesthetic, SVDP has been at the forefront of the global South Asian arts renaissance and Made in Jaffna exemplifies why he’s regarded so highly in the world of hip-hop.

Four singles from the album have already released – ‘Savage’, ‘Neeye Oli’ ft Navz-47 and Santhosh Narayanan, ‘Hard Times’ ft TiKA and ‘Uyire’ ft Kanchan. The video for the title track, ‘Made in Jaffna’ premiered on Sept 5th.

Fierce and unfiltered, ‘Savage’ was a peak into SVDP’s head and at his ambition. The trap-inspired English-Tamil ‘Neeye Oli’ created as anthem for perseverance showcased Shan’s writing prowess while the feel-good earworm ‘Hard Times’ was a much-anticipated collaboration between two of Toronto’s most exciting creatives. SVDP’s long-time collaborator and Mrithangam Raps co-creator Yanchan came on board to create a poignant, personal and powerful ballad ‘Uyire’.

The title track Made in Jaffna is a scorching tale of personal growth and resilience where the Toronto-based artist lays bare his soul. “It is the resilience of the Tamil people captured through my family’s experience and my personal journey,” says SVDP.

“This truly is my origin story containing all of the ugly details as well as the most glorious moments of perseverance that brought me here today. It’s the story of a community of people that have been displaced and ignored that have now found their voice through the diaspora. Taking place in a magical surreal world where the ancient past meets the future,” he adds.

Made in Jaffna also includes two previously released tracks ‘Heaven’, a collaboration with another Canadian-Tamil artist Navz-47 and the emotional and powerful ‘One Hundred Thousand Flowers’ that tackled the issue of Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka that began with anti-Tamil pogroms in 1956 and worsened during the 26-year-long military campaign waged by LTTE against the Sri Lankan government.

Tags
Shan Vincent de Paul Made in Jaffna music
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2021

Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann Bharya’. The duo had earlier featured together in the television show 'Amrit Manthan'.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Ellie Goulding: Acting brought out positive, energetic side of me

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting. "I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a positive and energetic side of me. I love that I can be other people. I really enjoy it," Goulding said.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram account on Sunday.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

The Goods release ‘FEELS 4 U’ feat. Steve Spacek

MUMBAI: 20 Years of Bastard Jazz Recordings is officially kicking off with the first single from the upcoming 4xLP compilation!

read more
News | 03 Sep 2021

Made in Jaffna, Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul's highly-anticipated album, is finally out

MUMBAI: Tamil-Canadian hip-hop artist Shan Vincent de Paul’s highly-anticipated album Made in Jaffna released worldwide on September 3.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Jubin Nautiyal surprises his fan Himani Bundela- KBC 13 winner by visiting her home in Agra.

MUMBAI: The singer who has made a place in everyone's playlist with his voice, is now making a place in their hearts tooread more

2
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram...read more

3
Ellie Goulding: Acting brought out positive, energetic side of me

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting. "I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a...read more

4
Director Rajiv S Ruia says "Arjun Bijlani is family to me since and working with him on this beautiful song was an even better experience"

MUMBAI: The new song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" is winning hearts. Smita Dahal the rising star of the music industry is all set to rule in the Bollywood...read more

5
Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games