News |  06 Sep 2021 14:51 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Karan Singh Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response for 'Kya Thi Dosti'

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra and Kanika Mann’s new song “Kya Thi Dosti” is officially out on YouTube Channel of 9191media. The song was sung by Utkarsh Saxena, written and composed by Rehbir.

“Kya Thi Dosti” started when the Director approached the singer with some audios to consider for a music video. The song is all about being friend zoned which depicts nothing hurts more than realizing that the one who meant everything to you is not meant for you. But what to do when you realise it? Should you move on or should you keep trying or holding back?

The song has received tremendous views and responses, it has got more than 2M views, “Overwhelmed by the industry’s support”. In today’s times, social media plays a vital role in making any content reach the audience and “I am so glad these mega stars took to their social media to share my song. Special thanks to Karan Kundra for being a phone call away and giving his voice over to summarize the story and to Gurmeet Choudhary – Debina Bonnerjee who saw the first cut, gave their feedback and also made Reels on the song”.

He also thanked Ramesh Taurani Ji, Sandip Singh, Raaj Shandliya, Zareen Khan, Manjot Singh, Ravi Dubey, Paarth Samthaan, Delnaaz Irani and many others who shared the song on their social media. “What else could one ask for especially at a time when my co actor Kanika Mann has fallen sick and not able to promote the song much”.

“Music has a magical healing power. There is some music for every mood and being a music lover, I was spoilt for choice when I was listening to audios for this song”. Finally, when he heard “Kya thi Dosti” is when he realized that this is the song.

Further talking about his upcoming projects, he revealed that there is a Telugu Film going on floor which will be dubbed in Hindi too and some more exciting music videos.

