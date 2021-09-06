Kanye West likely to launch homeware products line

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly starting a line of homeware products.
According to tmz.com, Kanye's company Mascotte Holdings Inc. has filed a trademark application with the name "Kanye West" for a slew of home line products.
The label will make products like shower curtains, textile wall hangings, blankets etc.
The rapper also reportedly plans to grow business in blankets and offer diverse range from bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets etc.
(Source: IANS)
