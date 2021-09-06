Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer.
Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram account on Sunday.
She wrote: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day."
"She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved."
Marie ended with: "'I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more
MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding says that she now loves the challenge of acting. "I've been acting with an amazing coach. It's brought out such a...read more
MUMBAI: The new song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" is winning hearts. Smita Dahal the rising star of the music industry is all set to rule in the Bollywood...read more
MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello says she found it "scary" wearing a lot less makeup for her titular role in the new 'Cinderella'. "Acting in a movie is...read more
MUMBAI: Musician Mark Ronson is now married to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streeps daughter Grace Gummer. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed...read more