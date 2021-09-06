Director Rajiv S Ruia says "Arjun Bijlani is family to me since and working with him on this beautiful song was an even better experience"

MUMBAI: The new song "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho" is winning hearts. Smita Dahal the rising star of the music industry is all set to rule in the Bollywood industry from her Bollywood debut release of a new music video along with TV actor Arjun Bijlani in a new music video called 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' produced by Punam Yadav, which released under T-series music label.

The song directed by ace director Rajiv S Ruia shares his experience working with actor Arjun Bijlani and Smita Dahal, Rajiv Ruia said, "We shot "Ibaadat ban Gaye ho" in Dehradun, we all know that Dehradun is a very wonderful place, and during the time we shot the song Dehradun was even more beautiful, you can even see it in the video. I and Arjun Bijlani share a good bond since I launched him in the film "Direct Ishq" as a lead actor. He is family to me, and working with him on this beautiful song was an even better experience, along with Smita Dahal who is the granddaughter of the former Prime Minister of Nepal, she performed really well in the song and she is even a better singer. Along with that, Smita Dahal is an established singer in Nepal and with this song, she is making her debut in Bollywood. We faced a lot of difficulties during shooting because of weather issues in Dehradun but we somehow managed to pull off and you can see the results Hope the audience will shower their love on "Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho"

The melody to this song is given by Shabab Sabri and Smita Dahal, Directed by Rajiv S Ruia, Music by Shabab Sabri, and written by KR Wahi, The song is produced by Punam Yadav, She hails from Nepal and is a businesswoman by profession. Soon she is going to produce a Bollywood movie under her production. The song 'Ibaadat Ban Gaye Ho' is created under the production of Zestin Creative Spark Pvt Ltd.