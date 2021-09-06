For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Sep 2021 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann Bharya’.

The duo had earlier featured together in the television show 'Amrit Manthan'.

Dimple says, "I'm excited to unite with Waseem after eight years. ‘Mann Bharya' will be a treat for our fans. When Waseem offered me the song, I could not refuse the offer. In fact, I was super excited as I was looking forward to making a debut in the music video industry for a long time now."

The actress, who is remembered for shows like ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi', ‘Meri Durga' and ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', adds, "After marriage, I have not taken up daily soaps. I balance my time doing cameos and ads. Acting is my passion and I will never take a break from it. In fact, if something very interesting comes my way, be it a daily soap or a web series or a song, I would love to grab the opportunity."

Waseem will sing the song originally sung by B. Praak, while his wife Ayshaa Saeed will direct the video.

(Source: IANS)

