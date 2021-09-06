Deep Money is now 'stronger to do bigger work'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money talks about his inspiration for his music.
“Everyone in life who all goes through and faces big hurdles in life, I have also faced them like many people cheated me in this field badly but somehow, I managed to overcome all those things and made myself stronger to do bigger work”.
The “Heeriye” singer also gives inputs on how Punjabi singers only type casted into singing Punjabi tracks “Times are changing” and with time you need to adapt with the changes. If he keeps on doing the same type of music then he will surely get type casted. He needs to reinvent himself with the ongoing as well as the changing trends.
He also shared how people did not show enough faith in him. But he emerged stronger from the rejections. “I did not let them bog me down. And the rest is history”.
The singer is currently working on a number of songs in Punjabi, Haryanvi languages and in Bollywood as well.
Stay tuned!
