For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Sep 2021 17:04 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Deep Money is now 'stronger to do bigger work'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money talks about his inspiration for his music.

“Everyone in life who all goes through and faces big hurdles in life, I have also faced them like many people cheated me in this field badly but somehow, I managed to overcome all those things and made myself stronger to do bigger work”.

The “Heeriye” singer also gives inputs on how Punjabi singers only type casted into singing Punjabi tracks “Times are changing” and with time you need to adapt with the changes. If he keeps on doing the same type of music then he will surely get type casted. He needs to reinvent himself with the ongoing as well as the changing trends.

He also shared how people did not show enough faith in him. But he emerged stronger from the rejections. “I did not let them bog me down. And the rest is history”.

The singer is currently working on a number of songs in Punjabi, Haryanvi languages and in Bollywood as well.

Stay tuned!

Tags
Deep Money music Singer
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2021

Composer and Singer Kapil Rauunak releases his song 'Deva Majhyasathi Maza Deva' on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kapil Rauunak recently released a song titled Deva.. Majhyasathi Maza Deva on the occasion of the onset of Ganesh Utsav. The song is an ambitious project by Kapil which focuses on his relation with Lord Ganesha.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Songfest India invites entries from independent musicians for its Songfest Xplore extravaganza

MUMBAI: In the 90’s era, the Indie music scene in India was prominent with artists such as Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and others who have shot to fame and entered the Bollywood industry.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Kanye West likely to launch homeware products line

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly starting a line of homeware products. According to tmz.com, Kanye's company Mascotte Holdings Inc. has filed a trademark application with the name "Kanye West" for a slew of home line products.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Karan Singh Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response for 'Kya Thi Dosti'

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra and Kanika Mann’s new song “Kya Thi Dosti” is officially out on YouTube Channel of 9191media. The song was sung by Utkarsh Saxena, written and composed by Rehbir.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann Bharya’. The duo had earlier featured together in the television show 'Amrit Manthan'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Cartel Fame Actress Pranati Rai Prakash looks Royal yet elegant as she shares a video wearing an Aqua Green Lehenga

Cartel Fame Actress Pranati Rai Prakash looks Royal yet elegant as she shares a video wearing an Aqua Green Lehenga MUMBAI: Supermodel turned...read more

2
Composer and Singer Kapil Rauunak releases his song 'Deva Majhyasathi Maza Deva' on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kapil Rauunak recently released a song titled Deva.. Majhyasathi Maza Deva on the occasion of the onset of Ganesh Utsav....read more

3
Mark Ronson ties the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter

MUMBAI: Musician Mark Ronson is now married to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streeps daughter Grace Gummer. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed...read more

4
After 8 blockbuster hits in a row the musical genius Himesh Reshammiya brings to you the 9th track, O Sajnaa with Sawai Bhat, the singer behind the charbuster Sanseinn!

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya can surely be termed as the Man with the Midas Touch. Whatever he touched, turns into gold and becomes a blockbuster hit...read more

5
Karan Singh Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response for 'Kya Thi Dosti'

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra and Kanika Mann’s new song “Kya Thi Dosti” is officially out on YouTube Channel of 9191media. The song was sung by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games