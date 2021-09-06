Composer and Singer Kapil Rauunak releases his song 'Deva Majhyasathi Maza Deva' on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kapil Rauunak recently released a song titled Deva.. Majhyasathi Maza Deva on the occasion of the onset of Ganesh Utsav. The song is an ambitious project by Kapil which focuses on his relation with Lord Ganesha. This is a unique song never ever done before which talks about the journey of emotions on Lord Ganesh and a Moortikaar and the emotions of people for all 11 days. A classic blend of emotions and celebration specially when people cannot step out to celebrate in a group and crowd. Its visuals are eye pleasing and it talks about the story of a Moortikar who makes moortis and sells for his living and feels pain and pleasure both.

Music of this song is produced by Renowned film song maker Prasad Sashte who is well known for his music in movies like Mulk, Kalank and upcoming movie Brahmastra and many more. The song is co-produced by Sanjiv K Mishra.

Kapil Rauunak is a Chartered Accountant and an investment banker by profession and this is also his first song under label CMS Records. As a label CMS records has a plan releasing numerous songs in the near future. The song Deva - Majhyasathi Maza Deva has been beautifully shot in Indore and the song boasts some real locations in it. So much so that the locals were extremely emotional about a Ganesh Utsav song being shot in their locality. The song is picking up and is here to be the Ganesh Utsav anthem for this year. The audio and the video of the song is very grand with a storyline to it which creates a stir in one's emotion. Kapil says "I have a very special bonding with Lord Ganesha and I wanted to begin my journey as a musician with a song dedicated to him. Deva is a song which is very close to my heart and I am sure it will become a song close to everyone's heart. I am also featuring in the Music video which was not the original plan but that in turn is a blessing in disguise for me and it has brought out the best in the video too. This song has been an amazing journey and I am loving the response that the song is getting".