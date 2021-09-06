For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Sep 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Composer and Singer Kapil Rauunak releases his song 'Deva Majhyasathi Maza Deva' on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kapil Rauunak recently released a song titled Deva.. Majhyasathi Maza Deva on the occasion of the onset of Ganesh Utsav. The song is an ambitious project by Kapil which focuses on his relation with Lord Ganesha. This is a unique song never ever done before which talks about the journey of emotions on Lord Ganesh and a Moortikaar and the emotions of people for all 11 days. A classic blend of emotions and celebration specially when people cannot step out to celebrate in a group and crowd. Its visuals are eye pleasing and it talks about the story of a Moortikar who makes moortis and sells for his living and feels pain and pleasure both.

Music of this song is produced by Renowned film song maker Prasad Sashte who is well known for his music in movies like Mulk, Kalank and upcoming movie Brahmastra and many more. The song is co-produced by Sanjiv K Mishra.

Kapil Rauunak is a Chartered Accountant and an investment banker by profession and this is also his first song under label CMS Records. As a label CMS records has a plan releasing numerous songs in the near future. The song Deva - Majhyasathi Maza Deva has been beautifully shot in Indore and the song boasts some real locations in it. So much so that the locals were extremely emotional about a Ganesh Utsav song being shot in their locality. The song is picking up and is here to be the Ganesh Utsav anthem for this year. The audio and the video of the song is very grand with a storyline to it which creates a stir in one's emotion. Kapil says "I have a very special bonding with Lord Ganesha and I wanted to begin my journey as a musician with a song dedicated to him. Deva is a song which is very close to my heart and I am sure it will become a song close to everyone's heart. I am also featuring in the Music video which was not the original plan but that in turn is a blessing in disguise for me and it has brought out the best in the video too. This song has been an amazing journey and I am loving the response that the song is getting".

Tags
Kapil Raunak music Songs
Related news
News | 06 Sep 2021

Deep Money is now 'stronger to do bigger work'

MUMBAI: Singer Deep Money talks about his inspiration for his music.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Songfest India invites entries from independent musicians for its Songfest Xplore extravaganza

MUMBAI: In the 90’s era, the Indie music scene in India was prominent with artists such as Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan and others who have shot to fame and entered the Bollywood industry.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Kanye West likely to launch homeware products line

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly starting a line of homeware products. According to tmz.com, Kanye's company Mascotte Holdings Inc. has filed a trademark application with the name "Kanye West" for a slew of home line products.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Karan Singh Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response for 'Kya Thi Dosti'

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra and Kanika Mann’s new song “Kya Thi Dosti” is officially out on YouTube Channel of 9191media. The song was sung by Utkarsh Saxena, written and composed by Rehbir.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2021

Dimple Jhangiani, Waseem Mushtaq reunite for Punjabi cover song

MUMBAI: Television actress Dimple Jhangiani is excited to reunite with ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Waseem Mushtaq for a Punjabi cover song titled ‘Mann Bharya’. The duo had earlier featured together in the television show 'Amrit Manthan'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Afghanistan: Music is on at Kabul weddings under the Taliban

MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more

News
YouTube hits milestone with more than 50 million Premium and Music subscribers

MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mark Ronson ties the knot with Meryl Streep's daughter

MUMBAI: Musician Mark Ronson is now married to Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streeps daughter Grace Gummer. The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker, who confirmed...read more

2
After 8 blockbuster hits in a row the musical genius Himesh Reshammiya brings to you the 9th track, O Sajnaa with Sawai Bhat, the singer behind the charbuster Sanseinn!

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya can surely be termed as the Man with the Midas Touch. Whatever he touched, turns into gold and becomes a blockbuster hit...read more

3
Composer and Singer Kapil Rauunak releases his song 'Deva Majhyasathi Maza Deva' on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav

MUMBAI: Singer and composer Kapil Rauunak recently released a song titled Deva.. Majhyasathi Maza Deva on the occasion of the onset of Ganesh Utsav....read more

4
Karan Singh Chhabra is overwhelmed by the response for 'Kya Thi Dosti'

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Chhabra and Kanika Mann’s new song “Kya Thi Dosti” is officially out on YouTube Channel of 9191media. The song was sung by...read more

5
Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies from cancer at 39

MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games