News |  06 Sep 2021 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Cartel Fame Actress Pranati Rai Prakash looks Royal yet elegant as she shares a video wearing an Aqua Green Lehenga

MUMBAI: Supermodel turned actress Pranati Rai Prakash never fails to excite her fans and followers with some interesting content on her social media. Recently the' actress took to her Instagram as she shares a reel. She looks gorgeous as she poses as she walks the red carpet. In the video, Pranati Rai Prakash looked breathtakingly beautiful in her aqua green lehenga choli. To complete her ethnic look, the actress opted for ethnic bangles and a ring.

In the video, she is seen walking the red carpet with minimal makeup along with a heavy lehenga. She opted for Deep Side Part along with tousled Hair.

To grab our attention she added the song Manwa Lage and along with that she captioned the video saying "Walking into my swayamvar like ".

Pranati Rai Prakash was definitely looking magnificent, and we can't wait for this beauty to astonish us more with her Indian Outfits.

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash has given us some worth watching movies and web series like “Family Of Thakurganj”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, and many more. The actress was recently seen in ALT Balaji's webseries Cartel. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film “Penthouse” directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.

Cartel Pranati Rai Prakash ALT Balaji Arjun Rampal
