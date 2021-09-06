Camila Cabello found wearing less makeup for 'Cinderella' scary

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello says she found it "scary" wearing a lot less makeup for her titular role in the new 'Cinderella'.
"Acting in a movie is so much more raw and unfiltered than when I'm doing a performance on TV," Cabello said on Sky's 'Backstage' podcast, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She added: "First of all, a lot less makeup, which at first I (found) scary, and I think that there's a big surrender that comes with films and a lot of trust, like trusting the director.
That is different than music where it's a little bit more kind of rigid and controlled and you present yourself in this one way."
On the biggest challenge, she said: "It is so intimate -- I think the challenge is being really present with who you're talking to and forgetting that the camera's there, which can be difficult."
The 'Havana' hitmaker portrays a stronger and more independent princess in order to inspire young girls.
Cabello said: "I just kept thinking from the perspective of like a young girl, watching this and how growing up, watching these fairytales, you kind of subconsciously internalise a lot of these messages, and I think these are good messages that are going to be subconsciously internalised."
The 'Senorita' crooner stars alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and Pierce Brosnan in the film. She previously admitted to being inspired by 'Cinderella'.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: At one of Kabul's upscale wedding halls, a celebration was in full swing around middread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has surpassed 50 million Music and Premium subscribers, including trailers, said read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more
MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more
MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya can surely be termed as the Man with the Midas Touch. Whatever he touched, turns into gold and becomes a blockbuster hit...read more
MUMBAI: 20 Years of Bastard Jazz Recordings is officially kicking off with the first single from the upcoming 4xLP compilation! Sydney-based future-...read more
MUMBAI: The singer who has made a place in everyone's playlist with his voice, is now making a place in their hearts tooread more
MUMBAI: Music producer Pete Waterman, also known as the creator of the show 'Pop Idol', feels that girl band Little Mix will always have friction...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram...read more