For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Sep 2021 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West hints on cheating on Kim Kardashian in “Hurricane”

MUMBAI: Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

In the track "Hurricane," the Grammy winner seemingly alludes to being unfaithful after Kim welcomed the couple's first two children: North, 8, and Saint, 5. In the four-minute-long song, Kanye raps, "Here I go actin' too rich, here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is, Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'."

A source close to the rapper confirmed to People that the lyrics are "in a way [Kanye's] testimony of everything he did wrong and his apology and taking accountability."

Although Kanye's mention would refer to sometime after late 2015, as fans of the two remember, after welcoming son Saint, the couple went on to have two more children: Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Elsewhere in the new single, Kanye also seems to reference the California home he once shared with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, which was featured in Architectural Digest just last year. "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it," he raps. "Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk."

His latest lyrics offer rare insight into the couple's six-year marriage, which ended when Kim filed for divorce back in February. However, although the two have gone their separate ways romantically, Kim has notably supported her ex in his creative endeavors, including appearing in a wedding dress during his latest show.

Interestingly enough, buzz around the suggestive lyrics also comes just one day after E! News confirmed that the two are focusing on "rebuilding" six months after their split.

"Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it," the insider shared. "But wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger."
If you're looking for more decoding on Kanye's lyrics—especially when it comes to rapping about his relationship with Kim—look no further, we have everything you need right here.

Tags
Kanye Wests Kim Kardashian Hurricane Harvey California
Related news
News | 02 Sep 2021

Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2021

Kanye West's new ‘Donda’ Album lyrics is about ex Kim Kardashian

MUMBAI: While Kanye West and soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian may no longer be a couple, it appears their breakup did inspire parts of new album.

read more
News | 25 Aug 2021

Kanye West legally changes his name to 'Ye'

MUMBAI: Kanye West has filed papers to change his name to 'Ye'. The rapper, 44, was born Kanye Omari West, but he filed the legal paperwork for the new name on Tuesday, according to docements obtained by HollywoodLife.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Travis Barker flies for first time in 13 years

MUMBAI: Drummer Travis Barker touched a milestone on Saturday, as he set foot on an aircraft for the first time in almost 13 years. Travis was seen holding girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's hand as he overcame his fear.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2021

Kanye West unfollow Kim Kardashian on Twitter

MUMBAI: Here's more proof the Kimye era is officially over. Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family on Twitter, just days after being spotted with his rumored new girlfriend, model Irina Shayk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kanye West hints on cheating on Kim Kardashian in “Hurricane”

MUMBAI: Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian. In the track "...read more

2
Sidhu Moose Wala's debut Film's first song 'Jailaan' is here and it's explosive!

MUMBAI: Times Music presents, Sidhu Moose Wala's debut film's first song, 'Jailaan'. The song is written, composed, and sung by Sidhu Moose Wala,...read more

3
Viruss, Brown Gal, Ayush's new song 'Diamond ka Haar' features several influencers

MUMBAI: A new song titled ‘Diamond ka Haar’ is catching a lot of eyeballs lately for having several influencers in its video including Deepesh, Azhan...read more

4
Ekam Bawa - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab is my biggest inspiration

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa hails from Punjab and is very well known for giving the best Punjabi groovy songs like 'Lalkare', 'Love You' Bugga Bugga, 'Gun Vs...read more

5
ABBA ARE BACK! Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid return with ABBA VOYAGE a revolutionary concert, 40 years in the making, and a brand new studio album Voyage

MUMBAI: ABBA, one of the most successful pop groups of all time, have today announced that, for the first time in 40 years they are back, with a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games