Armaan Malik – Amaal Mallik bring love to the forefront on this week's episode of Unacademy Unwind with MTV

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik have a rich background in music training under their grandfather, the prolific Sardar Mallik, so writing soulful ballads runs in their veins. Their innate ability to tug at the heartstrings with their rousing love songs has earned them a massive fan following among diehard Bollywood fans. On this Friday's episode of Unacademy Unwind with MTV, the handsome brothers will take the stage.

The pop culture-defining pair will present their take on romantic tracks that have embodied the pinnacle of romance in recent times, as they prepare to recreate their most enchanting Love Ballads. Excited to quench their thirst for creativity, the dynamic duo begins their spellbinding performances by joining hands to belt out their rendition of Hamari Adhuri Kahani's popular track Hasee. They bring a unique feel to the track with two male voices crooning the harmonious number while keeping the melody and environment true to the original version.

Not only that, but Amaal's reimagined version of Jaadu Teri Nazar is a tribute to his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. Amaal revives the classic Bollywood track with his powerful voice and an upbeat groovy baseline, while keeping the nostalgic tune of the signature Bollywood track intact. Finally, Armaan creates a magical mash-up of two masterpieces, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's O Re Piya and Atif Aslam's Dil Diyaan Gallan. Armaan realises a lifelong dream by fusing the tracks with rearranged chords and an entirely refreshed presentation, resulting in two songs rooted in profound emotion and meaning.

Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik also said, “Having grown up with music which has been an integral part of our lives, it’s deep-rooted influence continues to inspire us to push boundaries with each new composition. While we’ve ventured into different aspects of creating music, we love working together to enrich the process of honing our craft. The show instantly struck a chord with us as we’re always on the lookout to explore something new, and Love Ballads as the theme for our episode blended seamlessly. We’ve had a great time performing on some refreshing romantic renditions and hope it gives the audience a unique way to truly unwind!”

With their exceptional compositions that have touched the lives of millions, the duo has made history. They carved out a niche for themselves in the Hindi music industry by bringing their own distinct style to the popular genre of romantic music. Whether it's Armaan's foray into English music with his track Control or Amaal's heartfelt original tracks, the brothers are always looking to push the envelope and master their craft. With their performance on Unacademy Unwind with MTV, the duo is sure to bring tears to people's eyes.

