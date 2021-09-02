Thomson Andrews shares his excitement on singing for his favorite show MONEY HEIST Season 5’s promo song by Nucleya

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews shares his excitement in working once again with music producer Nucleya. “I've worked with Nucleya before on the Amazon Prime reality show, The Remix, that I took part in. He was the judge, and I was one of the finalists. We've also worked on a project or two, and to sing for him again, was just amazing. It was a fantastic project to work on with Nucleya,”, he says.

The promo released by Netflix India has amassed over 8 Million views on Youtube and is trending on social mediaacross India. Andrews who worked on the Money Heist Season 5 promo song, speaks about his experience working on the Iconic globally acclaimed show, of which he’s been a huge fan of.

The project involves several seasoned singers and actors from across the country. Andrews says, “ Jaldi Aao is a unique desi spin-off of the iconic Bella Ciao song that became viral due to the popularity of the Spanish show among Indian fans of the series.”

The promo song seems fun with an element of quirk, fun, a mix pot of Indian cultures represented through the music and in the video with some Iconic Bollywood and South Industry actors featuring in the video as well. The hype surrounding Money Heist season five that everyone's waiting to watch has built up even more since this song has been released.

Andrews, who worked on other Netflix projects such as Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story and Ludo, and Disney films such as Aladdin, The Lion King, and Frozen says, “When I got to the studio to sing the song, I was not awarethat this was a Money Heist song. And Sunayana Sarkar, who was the supervisor and vocal director for the song, just asked me if I was ready to sing on this track. I was ready and prepping to start the dubb though as soon as I heard the track playing, I was thrilled, completely stoked and overwhelmed about singing on the Money Heist song, and I knew I’m going to cherish this feature forever!.

He shared that his favorite characters from the series are the Professor and Nairobi, though speaking about the studio dubb, he admits that it was musically challenging. “There were a couple of different vocal nuances and approaches that each of us singers had to use, because of the different languages and the quirky lyrics. Sometimes, we had to blend our singing voice with all the other singer’s voices, match the texture, vocal projection and add dynamics. I had to experiment with a lower key, then I had to sing at a high pitch as well, and then sing in a normal voice. So there were a lot of things in terms of different octaves of my voice and singing in different grooves and musical styles. Since there are different languages, the delivery also needed to be different. It wasn't a conventional song where you come and do your thing. The only suggestion I could hear again and again is ‘Thomson, make sure that there is enough energy and excitement, he shares.

Andrews says that now since we’re entered September, he can’t wait to get glued to his TV screen with a tub of popcorn and get back to bing watching the show.