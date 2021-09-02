SpotlampE presents 'Baaki Reh Gayi' a musical tribute to Mr. Pradeep Guha from 9X Media

MUMBAI: Music label SpotlampE has launched a special song titled Baaki Reh Gayi. The Song is a heartfelt musical tribute to Mr. Pradeep Guha from 9X Media. Starting 1st September 2021, ‘Baaki Reh Gayi’ will be available on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel. The song can also be viewed across 9X Media’s various platforms.

The heartfelt lyrics and soulful music of ‘Baki Reh Gayi’ is by Gourov Dasgupta. Farhan Memon has penned the additional Lyrics of the song and Shruti Rane has rendered her mellifluous voice to this beautiful musical tribute. ‘Baki Reh Gayi’ is programmed by Viplove Rajdeo and the music video is designed by Sachin Shinde.

A statement released by 9X Media mentions, “Baaki Reh Gayi is our heartfelt musical tribute to PG (Mr. Guha), our North Star, our Mentor and the best Boss ever!”