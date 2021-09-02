For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2021 12:31

Seh Nahi Sakda : Arpit G is back on the scene with a brand new bange!

MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda. This song represents a huge creative milestone for Arpit G, who has managed to create a distinctive and powerful sound by expertly combining different musical influences under one roof. This is the next in a long list of incredibly well-received tracks like Husn Nwsabi & Lukka Chuppi, that have put the artist on the forefront of music scene as an up and coming talent to watch. Seh Nahi Sakda is a fascinating Indian Pop song with some dreamy and catchy melodies, but there are so many other unique ideas here, including a touch of modern international pop and some electronic sounds that make the song all the more appealing. This one is going to be a great track for you to check out if you are a fan of music that comes from the heart.

At the end of the day, you really can’t go wrong when passion is on the table, and Arpit G is definitely the kind of artist who’s motivated to sharing his music with a larger audience and make each track sound as best as it can possibly sound.

Find out more about Arpit G, and do not miss out on Seh Nahi Sakda. This release is currently available on some of the best digital music streaming services on the web.

Singer music Seh Nahi Sakda Arpit G
