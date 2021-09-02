For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Sep 2021 13:46

Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.

The Justice singer has the internet buzzing over his accidental modeling campaign. On Monday, Aug. 30, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin's new Balenciaga ad on the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. However, in the process—while the top half of Justin sported a leather jacket for his chic look for the luxury brand—the bottom half of soccer star Alex Morgan rocking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS remained, wearing only underwear and socks.

Since the pairing gave a whole new meaning to the idea of a high-low look—social media couldn't help but find the image of the "Peaches" singer paired with shape wear hysterical.

One person on Twitter shared the image later that day and wrote, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."

Actor Jacob Elordi seemed to also chime in on the fun, with one Twitter user sharing a screenshot of his story (which included the billboard in all of its glory) and wrote, "I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny." But, even the model and sports star herself, Alex, comically reacted to the blunder on Sept. 1, writing on her Instagram Story alongside crying emojis, "RIP upper half of my body."

But if you're wondering whether the bottom half of Justin will take its rightful space, not to worry—the rest of his original look, which included a pair of black sweatpants and sneakers, are right they were belong on the billboard.

Looks like Kim might know who to call for future campaigns.

