Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.
The Justice singer has the internet buzzing over his accidental modeling campaign. On Monday, Aug. 30, crews began setting up a billboard of Justin's new Balenciaga ad on the Andaz hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. However, in the process—while the top half of Justin sported a leather jacket for his chic look for the luxury brand—the bottom half of soccer star Alex Morgan rocking Kim Kardashian's SKIMS remained, wearing only underwear and socks.
Since the pairing gave a whole new meaning to the idea of a high-low look—social media couldn't help but find the image of the "Peaches" singer paired with shape wear hysterical.
One person on Twitter shared the image later that day and wrote, "Justin Bieber for Skims Balenciaga is the happy accident you could only wish for on a Monday drive home."
Actor Jacob Elordi seemed to also chime in on the fun, with one Twitter user sharing a screenshot of his story (which included the billboard in all of its glory) and wrote, "I'm so sorry for laughing but this is way too funny." But, even the model and sports star herself, Alex, comically reacted to the blunder on Sept. 1, writing on her Instagram Story alongside crying emojis, "RIP upper half of my body."
But if you're wondering whether the bottom half of Justin will take its rightful space, not to worry—the rest of his original look, which included a pair of black sweatpants and sneakers, are right they were belong on the billboard.
Looks like Kim might know who to call for future campaigns.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more
MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more
MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more
MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more
MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more
MUMBAI: John Mayer's seeing a "new light" lately.The Sob Rock musician hosted a Q+A on his Instagram account Tuesday, Aug. 31 and revealed why he no...read more
MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa hails from Punjab and is very well known for giving the best Punjabi groovy songs like 'Lalkare', 'Love You' Bugga Bugga, 'Gun Vs...read more
MUMBAI: Popular Tv actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are all set to team up for a music video which is sung by the very famous qawwali duo the Sabri...read more
MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda. This song represents a...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer...read more