Ekam Bawa - Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab is my biggest inspiration

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa hails from Punjab and is very well known for giving the best Punjabi groovy songs like 'Lalkare', 'Love You' Bugga Bugga, 'Gun Vs Boliyan and many more is now all set to rule the Bollywood industry.
Ekam Bawa has attracted the attention of the audience by offering them such trendy and party anthem songs, but do we know that the Inspiration for this highly energetic star is none other than Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab.
Being a hardcore Punjabi, groovy swaggy songs have always been in my blood and that made me inspire to offer the music industry more of those songs but after making those uplifting songs the music that gives me happiness is of Nushrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab and listening to his songs really gives me an eternal peace and that really makes my mind and body feel calm and happy and that inspires me to compose more and more songs. says singer Ekam Bawa on his journey for making hit Punjabi songs
Ekam Bawa who has acclaimed his mark in the Punjabi industry is all set to rule the Bollywood music industry with his melodious voice. Stay tuned to know more about the new projects of this talented singer.
On the work front - Ekam Bawa is all set to rule the Bollywood industry now with his new upcoming singles and his most well-known song 'Lalkare' has crossed over 14 million. He has also composed and sung songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', Lalkare, 4 Din,' Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta', Sardarni, 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar', 'Munda Miss Karda'. He has more projects on the bucket list to offer all his fans which will be announced soon.
