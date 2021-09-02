Actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain to star in Sabri Brothers next qawwali music video 'Ajmer Ki Gali'

MUMBAI: Popular Tv actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are all set to team up for a music video which is sung by the very famous qawwali duo the Sabri brothers. The lyrics are written by Rupesh Dubey also known as Chhna . The song is titled ‘Ajmer Ki Gali’ and is directed by Rahat Kazmi and will be shot in various parts of Ajmer including the very iconic Ajmer Dargah.

While speaking about the song the director ,Rahat Kazmi, explained, “ Ajmer is a beautiful city with rich history and great spiritual significance but unfortunately there is very little spoken about it. With the song ‘Ajmer ki Gali’ we hope to bring the attention of the world to the beautiful streets of Ajmer and know more about the spiritual and cultural heritage.”

“ Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are a fresh pair and will be seen together for the first time . Both actors loved the song the first time they heard it and were very excited to shoot for it, especially in Ajmer. We hope the audience too enjoys this song, the way we enjoyed making it.” Added producer Azra Syed.

Sabri brothers have lent their voice for this song popularly known in Bollywood for their song ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the film Main Hoon Na.

‘Ajmer Ki Gali’ is produced by Azra Syed, Ashik Khan, Saurabh Dubey, Karan Rajora, Bachchan Tomar & Habib Shaikh under the banner of Glitz Teleplay. They have already begun shooting in Ajmer and will release by September 2021.