For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Sep 2021 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain to star in Sabri Brothers next qawwali music video 'Ajmer Ki Gali'

MUMBAI: Popular Tv actors Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are all set to team up for a music video which is sung by the very famous qawwali duo the Sabri brothers. The lyrics are written by Rupesh Dubey also known as Chhna . The song is titled ‘Ajmer Ki Gali’ and is directed by Rahat Kazmi and will be shot in various parts of Ajmer including the very iconic Ajmer Dargah.

While speaking about the song the director ,Rahat Kazmi, explained, “ Ajmer is a beautiful city with rich history and great spiritual significance but unfortunately there is very little spoken about it. With the song ‘Ajmer ki Gali’ we hope to bring the attention of the world to the beautiful streets of Ajmer and know more about the spiritual and cultural heritage.”

“ Sara Khan & Mrunal Jain are a fresh pair and will be seen together for the first time . Both actors loved the song the first time they heard it and were very excited to shoot for it, especially in Ajmer. We hope the audience too enjoys this song, the way we enjoyed making it.” Added producer Azra Syed.

Sabri brothers have lent their voice for this song popularly known in Bollywood for their song ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ from the film Main Hoon Na.

‘Ajmer Ki Gali’ is produced by Azra Syed, Ashik Khan, Saurabh Dubey, Karan Rajora, Bachchan Tomar & Habib Shaikh under the banner of Glitz Teleplay. They have already begun shooting in Ajmer and will release by September 2021.

Tags
actor Sara Khan Mrunal Jain Ajmer Ki Gali
Related news
News | 23 Aug 2021

Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Billy Porter, who won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in "Kinky Boots", has signed the dotted lines to direct "To Be Real", a new project.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2021

Himansh Kohli talks about latest video, shooting experience

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli of 'Yaariyan' is back with a new music video titled 'Bewafa Tera Yun Muskurana'.

read more
News | 29 Jul 2021

Adhyayan Suman says A.R. Rahman 'a huge inspiration'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Adhyayan Suman released his new single track ‘Jab se Dekha on Wednesday. Actor Shekhar Suman's son, Adhyayan, has sung two recreations and one original -- "Soniyo 2.0" and "Aaya na tu 2.0' and "Peg Daariya" in the past.

read more
News | 13 Jul 2021

Siddharth Nigam: 'Hone laga tumse pyaar' video best way for Avneet Kaur and me to come together

MUMBAI: Actors Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam star in the new music video, "Hone laga tumse pyaar". The song is sung by Abhi Dutt and the video also features actor Ashmit Patel.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2021

Jassi Gill joins cast of Punjabi rom-com 'Fuffad Ji'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Jassi Gill has joined the cast of the upcoming Punjabi rom-com film "Fuffad Ji".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify joins hands with BIG FM’s creative vertical ‘Centre of Excellence’ as their preferred ad-based production partner for India

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks, is always striving towards offering innovaread more

News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s read more

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Seh Nahi Sakda : Arpit G is back on the scene with a brand new bange!

MUMBAI: Arpit G is a south asian artist, producer and songwriter who recently released a dancefloor banger - Seh Nahi Sakda. This song represents a...read more

2
Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer...read more

3
Thomson Andrews shares his excitement on singing for his favorite show MONEY HEIST Season 5’s promo song by Nucleya

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Thomson Andrews shares his excitement in working once again with music producer Nucleya. “I've worked with Nucleya before...read more

4
Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today. The Justice singer has...read more

5
Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello has revealed that her singer beau Shawn Mendes has a habit of talking in his sleep and that would "scare" the 'Havana'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games