Want to work on more Bollywood projects: Mannat Noor

MUMBAI: While her track Laung Laachi is lauded by music lovers even today, singer Mannat Noor has come up with a new single. Titled Mera Mahi, the number features Mannat alongside singer Hans Raj Hans’ son, Yuvraaj Hans.
“Every girl would be able to relate to Mera Maahi. Its music, video and lyrics are amazing. I enjoyed working on the track. This one is special as I feature in it as well, with Yuvraaj Hans, my co-artiste,” she says, adding that shooting the music video with director Teji Sandhu was a lot of fun. “He was extremely patient and polite. We shot at a farmhouse in Gurugram and finished filming in a day,” adds Mannat.
While her hit number, Laung Laachi, continues to rule the hearts of music lovers, she’s often expressed her disappointment with the Bollywood version of the track. “I’ve read articles where the makers said that they wanted the track in my voice but couldn’t reach me. I’m amazed because I would have loved to render the track in my voice again. I was disappointed with the way the Bollywood version was sung,” says Mannat.
She adds that the single continues to boost her confidence, because it was loved so much by music aficionados. “Laung Laachi is an extraordinary song. There cannot be another song like that. The kind of love it has garnered from music lovers is warming and I feel proud that it’s my track,” says Mannat.
The singer enjoys being part of Punjabi projects. But Bollywood is on her mind, too. She sang Lakk Mera Hit from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is looking forward to more releases. “It’s a dream for every artiste to work in Bollywood. I’ve sung a lot of Hindi film songs, but only one of them made it to a film’s soundtrack. I really want to get more work in Bollywood and hope that my songs release soon,” says Mannat.
