For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Sep 2021 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Want to work on more Bollywood projects: Mannat Noor

MUMBAI: While her track Laung Laachi is lauded by music lovers even today, singer Mannat Noor has come up with a new single. Titled Mera Mahi, the number features Mannat alongside singer Hans Raj Hans’ son, Yuvraaj Hans.

“Every girl would be able to relate to Mera Maahi. Its music, video and lyrics are amazing. I enjoyed working on the track. This one is special as I feature in it as well, with Yuvraaj Hans, my co-artiste,” she says, adding that shooting the music video with director Teji Sandhu was a lot of fun. “He was extremely patient and polite. We shot at a farmhouse in Gurugram and finished filming in a day,” adds Mannat.

While her hit number, Laung Laachi, continues to rule the hearts of music lovers, she’s often expressed her disappointment with the Bollywood version of the track. “I’ve read articles where the makers said that they wanted the track in my voice but couldn’t reach me. I’m amazed because I would have loved to render the track in my voice again. I was disappointed with the way the Bollywood version was sung,” says Mannat.

She adds that the single continues to boost her confidence, because it was loved so much by music aficionados. “Laung Laachi is an extraordinary song. There cannot be another song like that. The kind of love it has garnered from music lovers is warming and I feel proud that it’s my track,” says Mannat.

The singer enjoys being part of Punjabi projects. But Bollywood is on her mind, too. She sang Lakk Mera Hit from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and is looking forward to more releases. “It’s a dream for every artiste to work in Bollywood. I’ve sung a lot of Hindi film songs, but only one of them made it to a film’s soundtrack. I really want to get more work in Bollywood and hope that my songs release soon,” says Mannat.

Tags
Mannat Noor music Songs
Related news
News | 01 Sep 2021

Yamini Films announces 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja starring Sharman Joshi & Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Yamini Films announces 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja to be choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer Afsana Khan.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Jordan Rakei wears his heart on his sleeve with new single"Unguarded"

MUMBAI: Out now, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares new single "Unguarded", the fourth and final single to be released from his highly anticipated new studio album on Ninja Tune, titled 'What We Call Life'.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Jerro continues debut album rollout with collaborative 'Lost For Words' feat. Panama

MUMBAI: Returning after his latest release of ‘In The Dark’ featuring Tailor, Belgian melodic producer Jerro serves another taste of his forthcoming debut album with the next single, ‘Lost For Words’ feat. Panama.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Lil Nas X reveals cover of debut album 'Montero'

MUMBAI: After weeks of teasing fans with exclusive looks of his debut album 'Montero', Lil Nas X revealed the official album cover art for 'Montero' via social media on Tuesday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

News
Danish music streaming app Moodagent is enrolling Indian artists

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Moodagent which is based in Denmark is focussed on ramping up onboardread more

News
'Tomorrowland' festival launches new label 'Tomorrowland Music'

MUMBAI: Leading global festival brand 'Tomorrowland' has announced its new label 'Tomorrowland Muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to number 8 on Billboard 200 with the chaos Chapter: Freeze

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) return to the Billboard 200 at No. 8 with The...read more

2
Lil Nas X reveals cover of debut album 'Montero'

MUMBAI: After weeks of teasing fans with exclusive looks of his debut album 'Montero', Lil Nas X revealed the official album cover art for 'Montero'...read more

3
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Host Amitabh Bachchan surprises 'first crorepati' Himani Bundela; makes her speak to her favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Telecasted yesterday, Janmashtami special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with Himani Bundela - a visually impaired young...read more

4
Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer...read more

5
Jordan Rakei wears his heart on his sleeve with new single"Unguarded"

MUMBAI: Out now, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares new single "Unguarded", the fourth and final single to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games