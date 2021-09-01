TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to number 8 on Billboard 200 with the chaos Chapter: Freeze

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) return to the Billboard 200 at No. 8 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

According to the Billboard 200 (chart dated September 4, 2021), TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE rises back the ranks to No. 8 after the release of their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the third K-pop act in history to chart a single album more than twice within Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The Gen Z ‘It’ band now also holds the record for the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE made its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and remained in the chart for nine consecutive weeks. The new chart week marks the album’s 10th week on the chart.

On Billboard, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE tops the World Albums chart and ranks No. 2 on Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales respectively, as well as No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums this week.