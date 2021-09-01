TOMORROW X TOGETHER return to number 8 on Billboard 200 with the chaos Chapter: Freeze

MUMBAI: K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) return to the Billboard 200 at No. 8 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.
According to the Billboard 200 (chart dated September 4, 2021), TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE rises back the ranks to No. 8 after the release of their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.
This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the third K-pop act in history to chart a single album more than twice within Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The Gen Z ‘It’ band now also holds the record for the longest-charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE made its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and remained in the chart for nine consecutive weeks. The new chart week marks the album’s 10th week on the chart.
On Billboard, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE tops the World Albums chart and ranks No. 2 on Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales respectively, as well as No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums this week.
MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more
MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more
MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more
MUMBAI: Music streaming app Moodagent which is based in Denmark is focussed on ramping up onboardread more
MUMBAI: Leading global festival brand 'Tomorrowland' has announced its new label 'Tomorrowland Muread more
MUMBAI: After weeks of teasing fans with exclusive looks of his debut album 'Montero', Lil Nas X revealed the official album cover art for 'Montero'...read more
MUMBAI: Telecasted yesterday, Janmashtami special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 started with Himani Bundela - a visually impaired young...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer...read more
MUMBAI: Out now, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares new single "Unguarded", the fourth and final single to...read more
MUMBAI: Returning after his latest release of ‘In The Dark’ featuring Tailor, Belgian melodic producer Jerro serves another taste of his forthcoming...read more