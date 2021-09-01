For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Sep 2021 18:09

Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday.

The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer Afsana Khan.

In an exclusive chat with IANS, Karan said, "I have been living with the song for almost 4 to 5 months before we actually went to Mandawa, which is like three and half hours away from Jaipur, where we shot for this. I am very happy that the director was meticulous. He is young but very well-prepared. He knew exactly what he wanted and did not overshoot or take extra shots."

Karan is seen opposite actress Shraddha Arya in the video. Talking about his chemistry with his co-actor, he shared, "Shraddha and I met on the sets and we got along really well. It was a lot of fun. It was two and a half days' shoot in that beautiful location of Mandawa. It is a very colourful song with a pretty straightforward storyline. Shraddha has done a fabulous job. The experience was fantastic overall."

Composed by Vipul Kapoor and penned by The Ruff, the song is a sad romantic number. Afsana Khan is known for doling out some of the most heart-wrenching songs.

TV and film actor Karan has done two music videos - 'Do Chaar Din' and 'Jis Waqt Tera Chehra'. He was well appreciated in his last film 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' in the role of DJ Teja Gujjar.

(Source: IANS)

