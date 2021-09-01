For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Sep 2021 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Jordan Rakei wears his heart on his sleeve with new single"Unguarded"

MUMBAI: Out now, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares new single "Unguarded", the fourth and final single to be released from his highly anticipated new studio album on Ninja Tune, titled 'What We Call Life'.

“Unguarded is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made,” commented Jordan. “It just came out so naturally for me. From the creation of the music with my friends in Wales, to the lyric writing. It’s a song about meeting my wife and having someone to completely be myself with.”

'What We Call Life' is Jordan’s most vulnerable and intimate album to date. Something that he attributes to listening to singer-songwriters like Laura Marling, Scott Matthews, Joni Mitchell, and John Martyn while writing his new record. “Their lyrics are usually very honest, and sometimes not even ambiguous,” he says. “I was jealous of how open they were, when my stuff in the past had been more like commentary.”

Such introspective subjects are a departure from Jordan's last album, 2019’s ‘Origin’, which raised big questions about the way that technology and social media interferes with our sense of humanity. ‘Origin’ received praise from notable platforms like The Observer, Mixmag, Complex, and GQ, earned an unexpected shout-out from Elton John, led to a collaboration with rap legend Common, and saw Jordan give a show-stopping performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Jordan's forthcoming debut album has already garnered huge support for his previous singles in South East Asia, with the introspective track "Family" landing on notable platforms like Hypebeast (HK)'s "Best New Tracks" list, JPNN (ID), here and there (TH), Asia Live 365 (SEA) and more.

No stranger to collaboration, Jordan is closely associated with friends and collaborators like Loyle Carner (with whom he co-wrote, produced and performed on “Ottolenghi” and the Jorja Smith-featuring “Loose Ends”), Tom Misch and Alfa Mist. He has also joined Chic’s Nile Rodgers for a writing session and recorded with Terrace Martin, producer for Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Herbie Hancock.

Besides being a lyrical step forward, forthcoming album ‘What We Call Life’ expands Jordan's sonic vocabulary too. While the heart of the record will be familiar to fans of his neo-soul and hip-hop-infused work, here Jordan dives deeper into his sound world, merging electronic with acoustic, and rugged grooves with ambient atmospheres, to create something richer, more detailed, and more textural than before.

Tags
Jordan Rakei music Songs
Related news
News | 01 Sep 2021

Yamini Films announces 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind musical by Ilaiyaraaja starring Sharman Joshi & Shriya Saran

MUMBAI: Yamini Films announces 'Music School', a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja to be choreographed by Broadway Choreographer Adam Murray.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' out now

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra's music video 'Na Maar' was released on Wednesday. The song is also the comeback track of popular 'Titliyaan' singer Afsana Khan.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Want to work on more Bollywood projects: Mannat Noor

MUMBAI: While her track Laung Laachi is lauded by music lovers even today, singer Mannat Noor has come up with a new single. Titled Mera Mahi, the number features Mannat alongside singer Hans Raj Hans’ son, Yuvraaj Hans.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Jerro continues debut album rollout with collaborative 'Lost For Words' feat. Panama

MUMBAI: Returning after his latest release of ‘In The Dark’ featuring Tailor, Belgian melodic producer Jerro serves another taste of his forthcoming debut album with the next single, ‘Lost For Words’ feat. Panama.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2021

Lil Nas X reveals cover of debut album 'Montero'

MUMBAI: After weeks of teasing fans with exclusive looks of his debut album 'Montero', Lil Nas X revealed the official album cover art for 'Montero' via social media on Tuesday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyoread more

News
Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, aread more

News
IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, read more

News
Danish music streaming app Moodagent is enrolling Indian artists

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Moodagent which is based in Denmark is focussed on ramping up onboardread more

News
'Tomorrowland' festival launches new label 'Tomorrowland Music'

MUMBAI: Leading global festival brand 'Tomorrowland' has announced its new label 'Tomorrowland Muread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Jerro continues debut album rollout with collaborative 'Lost For Words' feat. Panama

MUMBAI: Returning after his latest release of ‘In The Dark’ featuring Tailor, Belgian melodic producer Jerro serves another taste of his forthcoming...read more

2
Creative series Culture Connects announces new run of online events for September

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco,...read more

3
BTS ARMY gears up to celebrate the birthday's of JUNGKOOK, NAMJOON and JIMIN WITH A unique fundraiser in support of NGO HABITAT for Humanity India

MUMBAI: The BTS ARMY (Adorable Representative MC for Youth), the Indian fanbase of Grammy nominated worldwide sensation and K-pop group BTS, has...read more

4
Shawn Mendes boards 'Life Is Strange' series as executive producer

MUMBAI: Award-winning singer Shawn Mendes will be serving as an executive producer for the TV adaptation of Square Enix video game 'Life Is Strange...read more

5
Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes talks in his sleep

MUMBAI: Singer Camila Cabello has revealed that her singer beau Shawn Mendes has a habit of talking in his sleep and that would "scare" the 'Havana'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games