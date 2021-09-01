Jordan Rakei wears his heart on his sleeve with new single"Unguarded"

MUMBAI: Out now, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer, and songwriter Jordan Rakei shares new single "Unguarded", the fourth and final single to be released from his highly anticipated new studio album on Ninja Tune, titled 'What We Call Life'.

“Unguarded is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made,” commented Jordan. “It just came out so naturally for me. From the creation of the music with my friends in Wales, to the lyric writing. It’s a song about meeting my wife and having someone to completely be myself with.”

'What We Call Life' is Jordan’s most vulnerable and intimate album to date. Something that he attributes to listening to singer-songwriters like Laura Marling, Scott Matthews, Joni Mitchell, and John Martyn while writing his new record. “Their lyrics are usually very honest, and sometimes not even ambiguous,” he says. “I was jealous of how open they were, when my stuff in the past had been more like commentary.”

Such introspective subjects are a departure from Jordan's last album, 2019’s ‘Origin’, which raised big questions about the way that technology and social media interferes with our sense of humanity. ‘Origin’ received praise from notable platforms like The Observer, Mixmag, Complex, and GQ, earned an unexpected shout-out from Elton John, led to a collaboration with rap legend Common, and saw Jordan give a show-stopping performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Jordan's forthcoming debut album has already garnered huge support for his previous singles in South East Asia, with the introspective track "Family" landing on notable platforms like Hypebeast (HK)'s "Best New Tracks" list, JPNN (ID), here and there (TH), Asia Live 365 (SEA) and more.

No stranger to collaboration, Jordan is closely associated with friends and collaborators like Loyle Carner (with whom he co-wrote, produced and performed on “Ottolenghi” and the Jorja Smith-featuring “Loose Ends”), Tom Misch and Alfa Mist. He has also joined Chic’s Nile Rodgers for a writing session and recorded with Terrace Martin, producer for Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Herbie Hancock.

Besides being a lyrical step forward, forthcoming album ‘What We Call Life’ expands Jordan's sonic vocabulary too. While the heart of the record will be familiar to fans of his neo-soul and hip-hop-infused work, here Jordan dives deeper into his sound world, merging electronic with acoustic, and rugged grooves with ambient atmospheres, to create something richer, more detailed, and more textural than before.