News |  01 Sep 2021 15:45 |  By RnMTeam

Jerro continues debut album rollout with collaborative 'Lost For Words' feat. Panama

MUMBAI: Returning after his latest release of ‘In The Dark’ featuring Tailor, Belgian melodic producer Jerro serves another taste of his forthcoming debut album with the next single, ‘Lost For Words’ feat. Panama. Jerro joins forces with multi-faceted singer, songwriter, and producer Panama for the second time this year as the pair delivers another euphoric collaboration. ‘Lost For Words’ is out now via This Never Happened and serves as the third single off his forthcoming debut album, Coming Home, out October 1.

STREAM: JERRO - ‘LOST FOR WORDS’ FT. PANAMA

Much like their previous collaboration, ‘Together,’ Jerro and Panama effortlessly fuse their individual styles to give listeners another emotive sonic experience. ‘Lost For Words’ continues the melodic, downtempo instrumentation that Jerro has become known for and aligns gracefully with the previous two singles from Jerro’s upcoming album. The latest offering is bursting with captivating melodies and Panama’s entrancing vocals, creating a hypnotizing soundscape from beginning-to-end. An impressive addition to the Coming Home album rollout, ‘Lost For Words’ continues to set the tone of what’s in store in Jerro’s debut, full-length LP.

Jerro’s masterful style of melodic house and downtempo electronic music has gained him a rapidly expanding fanbase over the past few years. The Belgian talent quickly broke out with his two EP’s ‘The Fool’ and ‘Pantheon’, gaining him millions of global streams. His swift rise led to ongoing support from tastemaker labels such as Anjunadeep and This Never Happened. Using this momentum, Jerro made his debut on Future Classic earlier this year with his last collaborative single with Panama, ‘Together,’ which directly followed his sophomore appearance on Anjunadeep for ‘Go Back Now’ with Beacon. His most recent single releases, ‘In The Dark’ and ‘Presence’ serve as the first two singles off of Jerro’s highly-anticipated upcoming debut album, Coming Home, set for release on October 1st.

Panama has become a well-known artist and collaborator throughout the course of his career, boasting millions of streams across platforms with his distinctive catalog. The Australian artist has collaborated with the likes of Hayden James, Ben Böhmer, Ta-Ku, KRANE, pluko, and more and currently commands 2 million monthly Spotify listeners. Additionally, his widely-received ‘Always’ EP on Future Classic was certified platinum last year in Australia. ‘Lost For Words’ with Jerro sees the two come together again to deliver an awe-inspiring collaboration of their signature sounds.

In addition to his impressive album rollout, Jerro has also just announced his first North American tour, slated for early 2022. The Belgian producer will showcase his new album and mesmerizing sound in many of the major US cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more. As he continues to roll out his Coming Home LP, Jerro solidifies his place in the realm of downtempo electronic music and remains an artist to watch for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

